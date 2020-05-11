Coronavirus: An additional 15 deaths and 139 new cases confirmed in the Republic

The deaths of another 15 patients were announced by the National Public Health Emergency Team at its briefing on Monday. There have now been 1,467 Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic.

Validation of data at the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has resulted in the denotification of six deaths. The figure of 1,467 deaths reflects this.

Some 139 new cases of the disease were reported by NPHET. The new cases bring the total number of cases to 23,135.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said that as we approach May 18th, the next date highlighted in the Government’s roadmap for easing restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19, he was concerned that research by the Department of Health had found 43 per cent of the population fear the worst of the pandemic is over.

“While 43 per cent of the population believe the worst of this pandemic is behind us, the virus is still circulating, the risk is still there in our communities. The health service will continue to prepare and respond to the virus, the public are asked to stay the course and keep up the progress we have made,” he said.

Also on Monday the North’s Department of Health reported that three more people died in Northern Ireland from coronavirus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 438.

The department also reported that 30 more people have tested positive for Covid-19, leaving the total number now confirmed with the disease at 4,149.

Separately the State’s case fatality rate from coronavirus has risen to 5.3 per cent, new figures released on Monday show.

A report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) indicates that of the 22,671 laboratory confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Republic, some 1,203 people had died, as of midnight on Friday, May 8th.

The HPSC’s daily epidemiological report also shows that 43.8 per cent of all coronavirus deaths are people over the age of 85, while 34.2 per cent of deaths are individuals aged between 74 and 84.

Some 2,986 people who contracted Covid-19 were hospitalised, representing 13 per cent of total cases. Of those hospitalisations, only 383 were admitted to an intensive care unit.

The HPSC report shows that the “Border effect” is still visible, with counties bordering Northern Ireland having a higher incidence of coronavirus than counties that are located further south.

