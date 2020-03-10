Coronavirus: all you need to know about testing for Covid-19

Hundreds of people have been tested for coronavirus across the State so far. But what do you need to know about testing?

Who gets tested?

According to the Health Service Executive (HSE), it tests people who have either been in close contact with a confirmed case of coronavirus, also known as Covid-19, or have been to a place where there is spread of coronavirus in the last 14 days, and who are also exhibiting symptoms such as a cough, shortness of breath, breathing difficulties or a fever.

People with a severe lung infection may also be tested.

The affected places are China, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Iran, Japan, or the Lombary, Veneto, Emilia-Romagna or Piedmont regions of Italy.

People who are not feeling well are advised not to go to their GP or emergency department, and instead are advised to make contact with one of these health services by phone.

Where does testing take place?

In the early days of the crisis, testing took place in emergency departments or other hospital settings. However, increasingly there is an emphasis on testing people in their own homes, with the National Ambulance Service taking responsibility for this testing. More than 300 people have now been tested in this manner.

There are other ways of getting tested, such as the pop-up facility established in a former Garda station in Lahinch, Co Clare.

Who is responsible for testing and how does it work?

The test is generally taken by swabbing someone’s nose or throat, but a respiratory sample can be taken from sputum if people are coughing. Testing and a molecular diagnosis then follows.

Testing was initially carried out in the UK, but the National Virus Reference Laboratory (NVRD) in University College Dublin developed a test for the virus and it is now responsible for Irish tests. A test that is submitted before 10am can be turned around before teatime, but any later than that and a result will not be available before the next day.

Are there privately available tests?

At least three companies in Ireland have developed, or are in the process of developing, diagnostic tests for Covid-19.

Co Antrim company Randox is the most advanced in this regard, having shipped tests kits last week to hospitals in China.

Randox’s system, which requires laboratories to already have its proprietary technology, can process up to 324 patient samples over an eight hour period.

Dublin-based Hibergene is developing a test which it says would deliver results within 60 minutes. While the company has made “rapid progress” through the early phase of its testing, the product will only be available for sale in the coming months.

Elsewhere, Reagent Genie has developed a testing kit for researchers including academics and companies involved in developing a vaccine. Their swab test takes about three hours from start to finish but currently is not validated to be used on patients.