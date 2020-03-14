Coronavirus: All Dublin councils close children’s playgrounds

Dublin City Council has decided to close all of its children’s playgrounds in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus;

The council “revised” an earkuer decision to keep many playgrounds in its area open after concerns were raised by councillors.

A spokeswoman for the council said the original decision had been not to shut playgrounds, but to instead place a sign up asking users to “ensure hands are sanitised/washed thoroughly after using the playground”.

This was due, she said, to practical difficulties in preventing access to many playgrounds. However, they will now officially be closed even though these difficulties remain in many cases.

The u-turn comes after concerns were raised when councillors were told it was “not possible” to close playgrounds operated by the Council, while other local authorities have closed such facilities in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Fingal County Council, Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, South Dublin County Council and Clare County Council are among the local authorities to publicly state they are closing playgrounds but keeping parks open.

According to an email sent to current Dublin City Council Lord Mayor Tom Brabazon by Fine Gael councillor James Geoghagan on Friday night, the chief executive of the council has said it is “not possible” to close all playgrounds.

In the email, which was copied to all councillors and has been seen by The Irish Times, Cllr Geogrhan wrote: “I wrote the Chief Executive this morning inquiring as to whether DCC playgrounds would be shut and I was told that this had been looked at within (the) Parks (department) but was not possible to to do with all playgrounds and that signage was being looked at.”

Cllr Geoghegan, who represents the Pembroke area of the South City, said that the official medical advice is that children should not be taken to playgrounds “but this is not being adhered to or is advice that may not be known by parents”.

“DCC should announce before tomorrow morning that all their playgrounds are closed and erect signage or lock gates where possible without preventing access to Parks which is essential for people to safely recreate.”

He warned: “The more congregating of children in playgrounds, the greater the likelihood of the virus spreading and negating some of the objectives of the school closures,” he wrote.

Parents are being asked to avoid situations where children interact with others in a bid to contain the coronavirus threat.

Dr Muireann Ní Chrónín, a consultant respiratory paediatrician at Cork University Hospital, said children risk silently transmitting the virus to more vulnerable members of the community.

In a message being circulated widely on social media, she said paediatric hospitals in Italy are empty after three weeks of school closure because the usual virus stopped circulating.

“Children will get through this no problem,” she said. “Remember with corona children are vectors not victims . In most epidemics young children are the transmitters.

“Therefore, for school closure to be effective, it’s really important that the kids aren’t mixing with other kids while out of school . They will give it to each other and silently pass it on to our loved ones.”

She has urged parents to avoid situations where their children will interact with others as way of limiting the spread of the virus.

“If the community responds to this it will shut it down more than anything we do in hospital . From my experiences in the hospital this last week, I would say that coronavirus is closer to all of us than we realise and the degrees of separation for all of us is getting narrower.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer at the Department of Health, has also advised that while latest data shows there is a good chance children will not be affected if exposed, interaction with others should be minimised.

“Continue to spend time outdoors. The fresh air is good for kids, and for you as parents . But please do this as a family rather than meeting up in groups,” he said.