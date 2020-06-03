Coronavirus: A further three deaths and 47 new cases reported in the State

A further three deaths of people diagnosed with Covid-19 have been reported by the National Public Health Emergency team on Wednesday evening. This brings to 1,659 the total number of deaths in the Republic.

NPHET also reported another 47 new cases of the disease. This bring the total number of cases to 25,111.

Validation of data at the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has resulted in the denotification of two deaths. The figure of 1,659 deaths reflects this.

Validation of data also resulted in the denotification of two confirmed cases of the virus. The figure of 25,111 confirmed cases reflects this also.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts of new cases to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said Nphet will meet again on Thursday to continue its review of Ireland’s response to Covid-19. “NPHET will proceed to submit recommendations to the Minister for Health,” he said.

He said he would absolutely advise against pubs opening earlier than planned just because large crowds attended a Black Lives Matter protest in Dublin earlier this week.

Dr Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer, said the recovery rate from the virus here was now 91 per cent.

“This is positive news and confirms the expectation that most people who get Covid-19 will recover. However, it remains the case that this is an unpredictable virus, and the prognosis for any one individual diagnosed, regardless of their current health, remains uncertain.”

Earlier on Wednesday eight more coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the Department of Health (DoH) in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of fatalities to 534. Two of those deaths took place in the last 24 hours, and six had occurred previously.

Eight more cases of the virus have also been identified out of 888 individuals who were tested in the last 24 hours. The total number of individuals who have tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland now stands at 4,740.

More to follow ...