Coronavirus: A further six deaths and 23 new cases reported by Nphet

A further six deaths of patients with Covid-19 were reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) on Saturday.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths in the Republic to 1,734.

Nphet also reported another 23 confirmed cases of the disease, bringing to 25,437 the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak began here at the end of February.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan, said that of the 23 new cases reported on Saturday 10 cases (43 per cent) are in younger adults aged under 35 years. A further eight cases (35 per cent) are in those aged between 35-54.

“This is now a real concern and a worrying trend at a time when many people are reconnecting with friends and loved ones and may be gathering in larger groups,” he said.

“In recent days, for example, some cases have had large numbers of close contacts that have required testing and self-isolation for 14 days.

“Covid-19 is an infection that affects all ages and it is incumbent on all of us to take our individual responsibility seriously.

“I cannot emphasise enough how important it is to remain informed, keep a 2m distance from others and follow the public health advice on hand washing, cough and sneeze hygiene, and wearing face coverings,” he added.

More to follow