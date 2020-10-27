Coronavirus: A further five deaths and 720 new cases reported by Nphet

A further 720 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) on Tuesday.

This brings to 58,767 the total number of cases of the disease in the Republic.

Five new deaths were also reported by Nphet, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,890.

Of the new cases reported 348 are in men and 371 among woman.

Some 65 per cent are under 45 years of age.

A total of 228 of the new cases are in Dublin, with 130 in Cork, 47 in Galway, 31 in Meath, 27 in Limerick and the remaining 257 cases are spread across another 20 counties.

There were 341 patients being treated for Covid-19 in the State’s hospitals on Tuesday afternoon, of which 38 are in intensive care.

There were 29 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

A total of 14,648 cases of coronavirus have been reported over the past two weeks with the 14 day incidence rate of infection now at 307.6 per 100,000 of the population.

The county with the highest 14 day incidence rate remains Cavan at 962.2 per 100,000 followed by Meath at 662.9 per 100,000. In Dublin the rate stands at 260 per 100,000.

The chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has urged people with Covid-19 and their contacts to act fully in accordance with advice.

“There are too many stories of people with symptoms/waiting on tests and not self-isolating, also contacts not restricting movements,” he said on Monday.

Urging people to “spread the message, not the virus”, he said self-isolating meant staying indoors completely and avoiding contact with all other people.

Anyone waiting for a Covid-19 test or test result must self-isolate for 10 days and those they live with or close contacts of a case must restrict their movements for 14 days, he said.

Thirteen more deaths from coronavirus in Northern Ireland were also reported on Tuesday by the North’s Department of Health.

This brings the total number of deaths in the North since the outbreak of the pandemic to 671.

With heavy pressures now falling on hospitals and doctors’ surgeries due to Covid-19 the department reported 722 new positive cases of the virus, bringing the overall total to 35,554 with 6,493 cases occurring in the past seven days.

