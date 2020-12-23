Coronavirus: 938 new cases and 13 further deaths reported by Nphet

There have been 938 new cases and 13 further deaths reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

Earlier the head of Health Service Executive (HSE) warned the country is facing “very serious and dangerous” levels of Covid-19 spread, which threatens to have a “major impact” on the hospital system.

Paul Reid, HSE chief executive, said health officials were now as concerned as they had been at the start of the pandemic in March.

There was a fear increased hospitalisations from Covid-19 would coincide with the traditionally busy period in hospitals in early January, he said.

The situation was “extremely volatile” at present and could deteriorate very quickly, as happened in Northern Ireland where hospitals became “overwhelmed” in a number of days, Mr Reid told a HSE press briefing on Wednesday.

Dr Colm Henry, HSE chief clinical officer, said recent days had seen “extraordinary growth in infection beyond what our extreme versions of modelling would have predicted.”

“We are deteriorating at a more rapid pace, in seven days, than any other country in Europe, ” he said. The rate at which the virus was spreading had reached a “frightening level,” he said.

“The impact of this, if this carries on its current trajectory, will be felt right across the healthcare system . . . We know the destructive effect Covid-19 has, in particular in healthcare settings, including acute hospitals,” Dr Henry said.

‘

Worst case scenario’

If the country began to see close to 2,000 new cases of Covid-19 a day, as predicted by the New Year, Mr Reid warned that the healthcare system would come under intense strain.

It comes amid fear among senior Government figures that if there is widespread infection here with the new variant of Covid-19 which has been detected in the UK, existing restrictions will be insufficient and a hard lockdown will be needed to stop the spread of the virus.

This could see the country returning to the restrictions which were imposed last March, sources fear.

While the Taoiseach Micheál Martin yesterday stressed that schools would open as planned in January, sources say that position would have to be reviewed if the growth in cases accelerated to the point where thousands of new cases were reported every day.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar also said that the situation for non-essential retail - currently allowed to stay open - would be reviewed if the case numbers continued to increase rapidly.

There is growing alarm in Government that cases are set to spiral in the coming days, after public health officials told ministers yesterday that cases are currently growing by 10 per cent a day.