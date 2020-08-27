Coronavirus: 93 more cases, no further deaths confirmed in State

A further 93 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the State. No further deaths were reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) on Thursday.

The total number of cases in the country now stands at 28, 453 while the numbers deaths remains at 1,777.

Dublin has the highest number of new cases at 34 while there are seven in Kildare, six each in Donegal and Laois, five each in Limerick and Waterford with the remaining 30 cases spread over Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Cork, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Tipperary, Westmeath and Wicklow.

The majority of the cases, 73, are associated with outbreaks or close contacts of a confirmed case while 12 were identified as community transmission.

Men account for 52 of the new cases and women account for 41 while 70 per cent of the total number of new cases are under the age of 45.

Validation of data by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has seen three cases denotified. The new total number of cases reflects this.

Challenge

Earlier on Thursday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the Government is determined to take measures to avoid a fresh lockdown over Covid-19 but “the danger and challenge is always there”.

Speaking to reporters in Limerick, Mr Martin said the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) “have given us advice which we have adopted and we’ve implemented, and obviously the way the numbers are going, NPHET are constantly wary of that [lockdown] prospect, and the reason we adopted the measures last week was to make sure we don’t get to that situation, but it’s fluid.”

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly told an Oireachtas committee on Wednesday the State was at a “tipping point”, and that the coronavirus pandemic is “close to having us lock down the country again”.

Asked about Mr Donnelly’s comments, the Taoiseach said: “The big story this week is the reopening of our schools - a million people between students and teachers coming back into our schools.

“We have been visiting schools to see the extraordinary work of teachers, SNAs, and school managements, really good to see the contribution they have made to enabling children return to school.

“Our strategy is to live with Covid-19, to protect jobs, particularly manufacturing facilities like the one we visited this morning - to get our schools open again; and to resume our health services. And, by taking the measures we have taken, we want to try and avoid the lockdown, but the danger and challenge is always there.”

Mr Martin was speaking in Limerick at the announcement of 400 jobs at US pharmaceutical firm Regeneron.

Speaking at the Oireachtas committee on Covid-19, Mr Donnelly said that if public health advice is followed, schools and businesses can remain open and the virus can be suppressed.

Blunt instrument

However, he said: “the reality is we are dealing with a virus that is close to having us lock down the country again. The public health advice is that we are at a tipping point and we are doing everything we can to suppress this virus to stop a second lockdown”.

He said that if a second lockdown were to happen, healthcare services will be “severely curtailed”. Currently, the strategy is to use “targeted measures to suppress the virus while keeping as much of our society and our economy open as possible”. He argued that the experiences of Kildare, Laois, and Offaly showed that suppressing the virus through this strategy was possible.

He warned, however: “If there is a second wave the Government will have to consider the blunt instrument which we know works, that is, a lockdown. We are doing everything we can to avoid that.”

In Northern Ireland, one more person with coronavirus has died, bringing the total number of fatalities recorded by the North’s department of health to 560.

A total of 69 new cases of Covid-19 have been identified in the North in the last 24 hours, bringing the number of confirmed cases in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began to 6,964.