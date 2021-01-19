Coronavirus: 93 deaths and 2,001 cases recorded in Republic

A record 93 deaths of Covid-19 patients have been reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

All but three of the deaths occurred in January. The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 41-99 years.

There were no newly reported deaths of healthcare workers or people under 30 years of age.

On Tuesday, Nphet also reported 2,001 further confirmed cases of the disease.

Of the new cases, 701 were in Dublin, 204 in Cork, 102 in Wexford, 98 in Meath, 90 in Limerick with the remaining 806 spread across all other counties.

On Tuesday afternoon, 1,949 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 202 were in ICU. There were 100 additional hospitalisations in the previous 24 hours.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Minister for Health said a total of 94,000 people had received a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine as of Sunday night, some 1.9 per cent of the State’s population.

Stephen Donnelly said 71,000 healthcare workers and 23,000 residents and staff in long-term care facilities had received the vaccine by then and said the goal was to have 140,000 people vaccinated by next Sunday.

He said some 3,900 people were due to receive their second dose of the vaccine this week. The wider rollout of the vaccine was being discussed by the Cabinet on Wednesday.

“We have now vaccinated about 1.9 per cent of our population. Our vaccination journey is just beginning and there’ll be bumps on the road but great credit to [HSE chief executive Paul Reid] and his team for this achievement while also caring for large numbers of patients with Covid in our hospitals,” Mr Donnelly said.

This comes alongside news that Cabinet has agreed a ¤91 million plan to include GPs and pharmacists in the State’s vaccination programme.

The immunisation programme has come under growing scrutiny following revelations that some family members of hospital staff were among those vaccinated at the Coombe in Dublin.

Mr Donnelly told RTÉ’s News at One that this was “a profound error of judgement” by the hospital and that very clear protocols had been in place for weeks. He said he was not happy about what had happened and would be having a conversation with the chair of the hospital’s board later.

Sinn Féin’s health spokesman David Cullinane said the party was hearing evidence from other hospitals about non-frontline staff receiving vaccinations ahead of other workers.

Mr Reid said on Tuesday “very clear guidelines” and “a stand-by list” were needed so that leftover vaccine doses did not go to waste. He called on hospitals to “plan in advance, have a back-up in case some of your prioritised workforce doesn’t show up on the day or you have extra vials”.

“We need people to be very transparent about how we’re prioritising within a hospital, that’s important for us all,” Mr Reid told RTÉ Radio’s Claire Byrne show.

Last week, the HSE published guidance on prioritisation (“sequencing”) among frontline healthcare workers, which suggests standby lists be drawn up to ensure supplies are not wasted if frontline staff are not available. Up to now, hospitals have had to make up their own rules for allocating supplies.

Extra dose

National Immunisation Advisory Committee chair Professor Karina Butler defended the hospitals involved, saying the issue arose as they had not expected to get an extra dose out of the vial.

“The question was, could they use that seventh dose or would they just leave it because the recommendations were just give six doses - that prompted some discussions and it was late in the evening - this vaccine has a very short life once it’s drawn,” Prof Butler said.

“It wasn’t an authorised dose and so you felt that anyone getting that dose had to understand the context in which it was drawn up and if they were willing to take it on that basis.”

Separately, infectious diseases consultant Dr Arthur Jackson said the recent focus on a few instances of leftover vaccine being given to non-health care workers missed the “bigger picture” of what was a very positive story.

Dr Jackson, who works at Cork University Hospital and Mercy University Hospital, told Newstalk Breakfast what had been done so far was quite significant.

The difficult situation with left over vaccines could have been better handled but it was not “a glaring issue.”

Hospital numbers

The number of people receiving hospital treatment for Covid-19 fell on Tuesday, dropping from 2,020 patients with Covid-19 on Monday morning to 1,954 on Tuesday.

Mr Reid said 196 patients were in intensive care (ICU) beds on Tuesday morning, down from 199 the previous day.

On Tuesday, the People Before Profit party, alongside the Rise and Solidarity party, called on other opposition parties to join them in calling for a “zero-Covid strategy”.

Richard Boyd Barrett TD said the Government’s policy to tackle the virus had “failed spectacularly with disastrous consequences on society, people’s mental health and crucially our health services and health workers”.

Side effects

Some 81 reports of suspected side effects linked to the Covid-19 vaccine have been reported to Irish medical regulators. All of the reports were consistent with those typically observed with other vaccines and included mild and moderate events such as abdominal pain, nausea, fatigue, joint pain and pains in the arms, dizziness, headache, itching and a rash, according to Lorraine Nolan, chief executive of the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA).

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the Government’s handling of the proposed return to school for special needs students was “a shambles and a disgrace”. She described as “astonishing” the decision to cut the budget for PPE in schools by 40 per cent and said requests from teachers’ unions for serial testing and safe transport to and from school were reasonable and could have been predicted.