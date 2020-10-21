Coronavirus: 70 extra tracers being recruited a week to clear backlog

Seventy additional staff are being employed each week to build the State’s contact tracing capacity, a senior HSE official said on Wednesday, as it plays catch-up on tracking the latest surge in cases of Covid-19.

The Irish Times disclosed on Tuesday night that thousands of close contacts of positive Covid-19 cases from over a three day period will not be contacted by the HSE because the contact tracing system was overwhelmed by cases last weekend.

The HSE has said that it will send a text message today to between 2,000 and 2,500 people, who have already been informed by text of their infection, asking them to tell their own close contacts to contact their GPs immediately to seek a Covid-19 test.

Normally contact tracers call newly-infected people to ask for their close contacts and then call those close contacts to arrange for them to be tested to stem transmission of the disease.

However, the HSE’s contact tracers faced an unprecedented number of confirmed cases last weekend, resulting in a backlog of cases over three days, from Friday to Sunday.

The HSE’s national lead for contact tracing Niamh O’Beirne said placing the onus on this group of patients to reach out to their own contacts would allow the system to “hit a reset button” to get ahead of the disease again.

“Over the week we simply couldn’t get to everyone. Whilst not ideal, we are sending a text today to everyone that we didn’t manage to get to. We’re asking them to forward that text to their close contacts.”

Ms O’Beirne confirmed on RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland that not everybody tested on Friday, Saturday and Sunday would receive the text. Certain groups have been “pulled out”, she said. These include children aged 4-19 and older people who may need further support.

“It’s not ideal, but it’s really important with the speed of the disease at the moment that we deal with the most recent cases, that we try to get ahead.”

She said interviews wer continuing to fill posts and the aim was to try to get ahead of demand and to have the capacity to deal with 1,500 cases per day if needed.

Professor Philip Nolan, chair of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said the move was disappointing but it was the right thing to do.

The HSE had tried to enhance the contact tracing system and it needed to continue to do that so the system would be better prepared, he told Newstalk Breakfast.

“A huge amount of this was done during the summer,” he said.

GPs’ workload

The professional body representing GPs asked members to cooperate with the HSE’s move, while acknowledging the additional workload.

In a letter to GP members of the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) on Tuesday evening, Dr Denis McCauley, IMO GP chairman, told colleagues that GPs had so far only referred patients with symptoms for tests.

“However, given the very significant and rapid increase in numbers there is extreme pressure on our public health medical colleagues and on the contact tracing systems.

“This has impacted on their ability to respond quickly to close contacts and our public health specialists are prioritising workplace, educational and residential facilities outbreaks,” said Dr McCauley.

Whether patients were symptomatic or not, they would be referred for a test and advised to self-isolate for 14 days.

If a patient’s test was negative they would be advised to continue restricting their movement for 14 days.

If positive a patient would be advised to continue self-isolation for 10 days or five days following “clearing up of any fever, whichever is the later”, Dr McCauley said.

“This is a short term issue that will be resolved within the next week to 10 days. For this short time period GPs are being asked to assist in the testing referral process for a particular category of patients who are self-identifying as close contacts and who present to your practice.

“This is a significant ask of GPs who are already under pressure however we believe it is necessary at this time given the surges across all communities and in support of our public health colleagues for a defined period of time while additional staff are being recruited/trained and IT enhancements are put in place.

“Under no circumstances are GPs being asked to undertake any contact tracing or to identify patients who fall into this category. It is absolutely recognised that public health are experts in contact tracing and there is no role for GPs in that process.”