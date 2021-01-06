Coronavirus: 7,836 new cases and 17 further deaths reported amid ‘serious phase’ of surge

There were 7,836 new cases of Covid-19 and 17 further deaths reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet)on Wednesday.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said the country is in a “serious phase” of this surge. He said there was evidence of an increasing presence of the UK variant in the State.The variant is considered to be more contageous.

“There is concerning escalation of admissions to hospital and ICU. We are very likely to see escalating mortality and ICU admissions in the coming days and weeks,” he said.

Of these cases 2,263 are in Dublin, 1,373 in Cork, 496 in Louth, 345 in Limerick, 340 in Meath and the remaining 3,019 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 954 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 88 are in ICU. 105 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

It comes as the Government has agreed a suite of further lockdown measures to try and curb rising figures. They include keeping schools closed but allowing Leaving Cert students to attend three days per week and to close non-essential construction projects. The new measures will be in place until at least the end of January.

Other measures include childcare only open for essential workers and vulnerable children, click and collect from non-essential retail no longer allowed and a ban on travellers from UK and South Africa lifted but they must provide PCR test.

Earlier HSE chief executive Paul Reid said the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 has surpassed the peak level seen duirng the first wave of the pandemic, .

Mr Reid said on Wednesday morning that there are 921 people in hospital with the disease, compared to 881 at the peak of the first wave. HSE figures show 101 people with Covid-19 were hospitalised in the previous 24 hours, with 59 others discharged.

He said there are 75 people are in intensive care units (ICU) across the State, which is less than half the number seen at the peak in April.

“Healthy people are getting very sick. Everyone gets how serious this is now. Let’s all do what’s needed, turn this around, save lives, whilst the vaccine arrives. We have to,” Mr Reid said in a Twitter post.

The number of people being treated in hospital for the disease has almost quadrupled in the last fortnight, rising from 237 on December 22nd to 921 today.

Dr Mary Favier of the Irish College of General Practitioners warned on Wednesday that “the worst is yet to come” with regard to Covid-19 hospitalisations. She said the system was going to have a difficult time “staying upright”.

She told RTÉ’s Today programme there is a two week lag between people testing positive and needing hospitalisation. She said that in her own practice there is a 50 per cent positivity rate among people being tested.

The Government is in talks with private hospital operators about securing additional capacity to help during the surge.

Burden

Intensive care consultant Dr Catherine Motherway on Wednesday warned that the increased Covid-19 figures are placing a burden on ICU departments.

Dr Motherway, who is head of the intensive care unit at the Mid Western University Regional hospital in Limerick, told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that there were “significant Covid admissions” at the hospital and a number of outbreaks on site.

“We are coping, but we’re under pressure.”

Dr Motherway said that she hoped that the figures would drop in the community under Level 5 restrictions as the rate of transmission was higher this time compared with the last lockdown and the spread of the virus was across the country not just on the east coast.

“We are extremely worried that we will see continued transmission and hospitalisations.”

As the number of cases rises, there will be more people who will require hospitalisation “and we will see more in ICU,” she said, adding that if everyone stayed at home then the numbers would reduce.

Dr Motherway said there were finite resources and if too many people contracted the virus “we will have to make hard choices”.

She said that the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine gives some hope, but people still needed to be careful “there’s no point dying of this disease while waiting for the vaccine”.