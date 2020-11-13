Coronavirus: 607 more cases and 11 further deaths in the North

Another 607 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, the North’s department of health said.

A further 11 deaths were recorded, bringing the death toll in Northern Ireland to 836.

The Northern Executive has agreed to a one-week extension of Covid-19 restrictions, following days of bitter division among ministers over whether to allow the hospitality industry to reopen.

Hairdressers, beauty parlours and driving instructors will be able to go back to work on November 20th, but by appointment only. Cafes will be allowed to open until 8pm from the same day, but alcohol sales are banned.

Pubs, bars and hotels will be permitted to sell sealed off-sales from November 20th and reopen fully a week later – even though licensed premises south of the Border will stay closed.

Several hundred new infections continue to be recorded each day in the North - on Monday it was 471, Tuesday 514, Wednesday 791 and Thursday 548. - PA