Coronavirus: 591 new cases and 3 further deaths reported in the State

There were 591 new cases and three further deaths reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) on Thursday.

Nphet met on Thursday to discuss latest Covid-19 trends two weeks after Level 5 restrictions were introduced nationwide and will hold a media briefing this evening.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told the Dáil on Thursday the country would “very definitely” remain in Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions for the full six weeks.

However, at a Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting on Wednesday he raised the possibility of the Government discussing an easing of restrictions in around two weeks’ time, it has emerged.

The Fine Gael leader told the Dáil it would be the end of the month before the Government decides what level of restrictions Ireland should be at and what movement there should be for Christmas.

The Government hopes to apply the “minimum additional restrictions” required to keep Covid-19 down after Level 5 measures are lifted, according to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly.

But this could only happen if “we all follow the basics” of infection control, he told the Oireachtas health committeeon Wednesday.

Blaming a mix of “congregation and alcohol” at house parties and “sports celebrations” for the spread of the virus in recent months, he said coronavirus exploited “very small transgressions”.

“A lot of the time it was people who had followed it to the letter for seven months and then said ‘For the love of God, I just need to let loose this once’ and who then let go for one night,” he said.

The reproduction number, a key indicator of the spread of Covid-19, has dropped below 1 for the first time in four months.

It now stands at 0.7 to 0.9 compared with 1 last week. However, this is still above the 0.5 value that public health officials say is needed to drive case numbers down to double digits by next month

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed last night that the Level 5 lockdown will last for six weeks as scheduled despite case numbers dropping.