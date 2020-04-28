Coronavirus: 59 more people with Covid-19 have died in the State

The deaths of another 59 patients diagnosed with Covid-19 were reported by NPHET at its briefing on Tuesday, of which 45 were laboratory-confirmed.

There have now been 1,159 Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic.

NPHET also reported 229 new confirmed cases. The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 19,877.

As of Monday, 153,054 tests for the disease had been carried out. Over the past week, 41,470 tests were performed and of these 5,335 were positive, giving a positivity rate of 12.9 per cent.

An analysis of cases up to last Sunday shows 58 per cent were female and 42 per cent male. The median age of confirmed cases was 49 years.

Some 2,638 cases (14 per cent) were hospitalised, and of these, 358 were admitted to ICU.

The number of healthcare worker cases now stands at 5,414.

Dublin accounts for half of all cases, followed by Kildare and Cork, which each account for 6 per cent.

Community transmission accounts for 63 per cent of cases, close contacts for 33 per cent and foreign travel for 4 per cent.

More to follow..