Coronavirus: 539 new cases and 14 further deaths in the State as more than half a million doses given

There were 539 new cases of Covid-19 and 14 further deaths reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) on Saturday.

It comes as the number of vaccines administered in the State has passed half a million, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.

“Just been informed by the HSE that we have passed the half a million mark of #CovidVaccine doses administered,” Mr Martin tweeted on Saturday.

“Good news. The vaccines are having a significant impact on mortality and serious illness. The number of Covid patients in hospitals and ICU is reducing all the time,” he said.

The number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units (ICU) dropped below 100 for the first time in almost two months last night to 99 but has since increased to 101 with 414 patients hospitalised.

Earlier, HSE chief executive Paul Reid described the fall in hospital numbers as “a great sign”. “Further protections will happen throughout this weekend as GPs continue to vaccinate more over 80+ year olds,” Mr Reid tweeted on Saturday.

The official vaccine figures, which are a few days behind, show that 14,008 more vaccine doses were given since totals released yesterday. The figures of 328,598 first doses, 146,047 second doses and 474,645 total doses are up to Wednesday.

Vigilance

Speaking in a video posted on Twitter on Saturday, Mr Martin urged vigilance as Covid-19 cases rise in a number of European countries.

The Fianna Fáil leader said vaccines were working in Ireland, however, new variants of the coronavirus remained a cause for concern. “The good news is the vaccines are working,” he said.

“They are reducing the impact of this virus and this can be seen in the reduced levels of infection in our nursing homes and among our frontline healthcare workers.”

Pointing to the 14-day incidence level of Covid cases falling below 200 this week for the first time since Christmas, Mr Martin said the continued fall in numbers “brings hope”.

But he warned the health service was still “under pressure” despite numbers in hospitals and ICUs “reducing significantly”.

“There has been a steady decline in case numbers principally because the vast majority of people are adhering to the guidelines,” he said.

“However, we have to remain vigilant. The new variant doesn’t let us relax for a moment.”

Mr Martin added that cases are “now on the rise in a number of member states across the European Union”.

“The Government and the HSE are doing everything it can to secure supplies and to give those vaccines to people as quickly as possible,” Mr Martin said.

Moving average

According to figures released by Nphet on Saturday, the five day moving average of cases in the State is 488 while the 14-day incidence per 100,000 is 175.6 with the highest rate in Longford and the lowest in Cork.

Of the deaths reported on Saturday, nine happened this month, one in February and four in January or earlier. It brings to 4,419 the total Covid-19 related deaths so far in the State. The median age of those who died was 80 years and the age range was 59-94 years.

The new cases brings to 222,699 the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. Of the cases notified on Saturday, 69 per cent are under 45 years of age. There were 245 in Dublin, 42 in Meath, 29 in Kildare, 26 in Limerick, 24 in Cork and the remaining 173 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

Challenging

On Friday, Mr Martin admitted meeting the target of issuing 1.25 million Covid-19 vaccine doses by the end of March is proving “very challenging” as the Government considers a push for an improved system of sharing unused vaccines in the EU.

According to sources with knowledge of the situation, Ireland will be part of a group of member states likely to write to the European Commission next week, arguing for a formalised redistribution mechanism to kick in when a surplus of vaccines accumulates in a member state.

There is significant and ongoing concern in Government over the reliability of deliveries from AstraZeneca. Delivery figures for February were less than half of that anticipated in the Government’s plan for managing the pandemic.