Coronavirus: 52 more people with Covid-19 have died in the State

A further 52 people with Covid-19 have died and 377 new cases of the virus have been confirmed in Ireland, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has said.

A total of 1,063 deaths have now been reported so far during the pandemic, with 18,561 confirmed cases in the State.

Minister for Health Simon Harris has said the week of May 5th will not be a “big bang moment” in terms of lifting social restrictions in place to limit the spread of coronavirus.

“I’m being honest and blunt with people, I think the week beginning May 5th, is not going to be a big bang moment in terms of the lifting of restrictions,” he said of the date on which the lockdown measures are due to expire.

“But what I hope it is, is a period of time in which we can explain to people how we would go about reopening our country, how we would phase that, the issues we would consider and hopefully, but far from guaranteed, the easing of one or two restrictions.”

Mr Harris was speaking at the Department of Health following a meeting with medical leaders via videolink on Saturday.

He said he had spoken to the chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan on Saturday morning and that “if today was the date he was making the decision on what to do next, he would still be advising against changing the restrictions”.

“That’s a sobering and a tough message I know because we’re all living in hope,” he added. Mr Harris said there are now 118 people in ICU with Covid-19, down from 140 last week.

Earlier a leading infecious disease specialist said it would be “premature to stop social distancing” at this stage despite a lowered reproducive rate.

Sam McConkey, professor at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, said even though Ireland’s reproductive rate - the rate at which others are being infected in the community - is down to between 0.5 and 1 it takes several weeks for it to “fizzle out”.

“I think it is premature to stop social distancing at this stage” , he told RTE Radio. He said we still have to keep our two metres distance “or it will come back”

He said there were some places such as residential institutions and nursing homes that were badly hit and would have a rate that was different to the general population.

The number of people who have died with confirmed or probable coronavirus in the State has exceeded 1,000 and the total number of cases stands at 18,184.

On Saturday Stormont’s Department of Health said 16 further people had died since Friday, bringing its total reported Covid 19 deaths, predominantly in hospitals, to 294. The next weekly figures, providing not only hospital deaths, but also deaths at care home and other premises, will be made available by Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency on Friday.

Officials again warned against complacency in adhering to social distancing measures.

Speaking on Friday, Dr Tony Holohan, the Chief Medical Officer, reiterated the National Public Health Emergency Team’s ongoing concerns about compliance with strict travel restrictions and other measures which have been in place since March 27th.

“We still have a lot of progress to make in terms of the pattern of this disease,” he said. “We can’t, at the last minute take, as it were, our foot off the gas because we will lose a lot of the progress we have made.”

Dr Holohan said that were the decision to be taken at the moment, “we would be sticking with the restrictions that are in place as they are”.

However, Government officials are considering extending the 2km travel limit on households to 5km or possibly 10km as part of a potential future easing of restrictions.

The State may also change its advice to over-70s who are “cocooning” at home so they can go outside for walks and possibly shop in supermarkets during restricted hours. They may be asked to wear masks outside their homes.

Further relaxations being discussed include allowing older people to interact more with other family members.

Outdoor, non-contact sports such as golf and tennis, which involve natural physical distancing, could also be permitted when restrictions start to lift.

The partial reopening of primary schools with limits on class sizes and secondary schools only to Leaving Cert students ahead of exams starting on July 29th could also be permitted. No decisions have yet been finalised.

Coasts

Meanwhile, the Irish Coast Guard at Howth has warned members of the public of the dangers of walking on unfamiliar coastal areas during low tide.

The warning came after the Coast Guard responded to three callouts on Dublin’s north side in the past week, at Dollymount, Clontarf and Sutton.

“These were all concerns for members of the public out walking who had the potential to get trapped by a rising tide,” said the Coast Guard in a statement. “Walkers can easily end up on Sandbanks which can quickly become surrounded by a rising tide with strong currents trapping them on it.”

The statement encourages walkers to stay to usual beach paths and be conscious of tide times. “It is extremely important that people walking on the coastline are staying within 2km of their home,” it said.

Gardaí, who are continuing to conduct Covid-19 patrols and checkpoints, have also urged the public to observe the public health guidlines.