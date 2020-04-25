Coronavirus: 52 more people die in State, bringing total virus fatalities to 1,063

A total of 52 more deaths have been recorded of people with Covid-19, alongside 377 newly confirmed cases in the State.

Of the additional fatalities 42 were confirmed as dying from the disease by a laboratory test, with another 10 classified as probable. Under new Department of Health reporting guidelines all of these deaths have been added to the total figure related to the pandemic, which now stands at 1,063.

Ongoing validation of data relating to fatalities has meant removal of another three deaths from the total.

The figure for newly diagnosed cases represents just under 2.1 per cent, down from the 3.3 per cent growth seen in new cases diagnosed on Friday; and 5.6 per cent on Thursday.

As of Thursday evening, 57 per cent of Irish cases were in females and 43 per cent in males, with an average age of 49. A total of 14 per cent, or 2,536, had been hospitalised and 344 were admitted to intensive care. The highest concentration of cases is to be found in Dublin, which has 50 per cent of the total, followed by Cork on 6 per cent.

A total of 4,847 cases are associated with healthcare workers.

Data from the Health Service Executive shows the hospital with most confirmed cases of Covid-19 is the Mater in Dublin, where 103 patients with the disease were on site at 8pm on Friday. This is followed by Beaumont (83), Tallaght (74), St James’s (72) and Connolly (57).

The health service data show 1,664 vacant general-care beds in the system, alongside 143 critical-care beds. The highest concentration of confirmed Covid-19 patients in critical-care beds is in St James’s Hospital (14), followed by St Vincent’s (11), Drogheda (11), the Mater (10) and Beaumont (10).

Across the entire system, there were 118 people in critical-care beds with confirmed Covid-19, down from 140 last week. And a further 18 suspected cases of the disease are receiving this highest level of care.

A total of 80 suspected or confirmed cases were on ventilators.

What about lifting restrictions?

Meanwhile, Minister for Health Simon Harris has said the week of May 5th will not be a “big bang moment” in terms of lifting social restrictions to limit spread of the virus.

“I’m being honest and blunt with people. I think the week beginning May 5th, is not going to be a big-bang moment in terms of the lifting of restrictions,” he said of the date on which the lockdown measures are due to expire.

“But what I hope it is, is a period of time in which we can explain to people how we would go about reopening our country, how we would phase that, the issues we would consider and hopefully, but far from guaranteed, the easing of one or two restrictions.”

Mr Harris was speaking at the Department of Health following a meeting with medical leaders via video link on Saturday.

He said he had spoken to chief medical officer Tony Holohan on Saturday morning and “if today was the date he was making the decision on what to do next, he would still be advising against changing the restrictions. That’s a sobering and a tough message I know because we’re all living in hope.”

Earlier a leading infecious disease specialist said it would be “premature to stop social distancing” at this stage, despite a reduced reproductive rate.

Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland professor Sam McConkey said even though Ireland’s reproductive rate is down to between 0.5 and 1, it takes several weeks for it to “fizzle out”. This rate constitutes the measure at which others are being infected in the community.

“I think it is premature to stop social distancing at this stage,” he told RTÉ Radio. He said we still have to keep our 2m distance “or it will come back”.

Prof McConkey said there are places badly hit, such as residential institutions and nursing homes. These would have a rate different to the general population.

On Saturday Stormont’s Department of Health said another 16 people had died since Friday – bringing its total reported Covid 19 deaths, predominantly in hospitals, to 294. The next weekly figures, providing not only hospital deaths but also fatalities at care home and other premises, will be made available by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency on Friday.

Officials again warned against complacency in adhering to social distancing measures. Speaking on Friday, Dr Holohan reiterated the National Public Health Emergency Team’s ongoing concerns about compliance with travel restrictions and other directives in place since March 27th.

“We still have a lot of progress to make in terms of the pattern of this disease,” he said. “We can’t, at the last minute take, as it were, our foot off the gas because we will lose a lot of the progress we have made.”

Dr Holohan said that were the decision to be taken at the moment, “we would be sticking with the restrictions that are in place as they are”.

However, Government officials are considering extending the 2km travel limit on households to 5km or possibly 10km as part of a potential future easing of restrictions.

The State may also change its advice to over-70s who are “cocooning” at home so they can go outside for walks and possibly shop in supermarkets during restricted hours. They may be asked to wear masks outside their homes. Further relaxations being discussed include allowing older people to interact more with other family members.

Outdoor, non-contact sports such as golf and tennis, which involve natural physical distancing, could also be permitted when restrictions start to lift.

The partial reopening of primary schools with limits on class sizes and secondary schools only to Leaving Cert students ahead of exams starting on July 29th could also be permitted.

Coasts

The Irish Coast Guard at Howth has warned members of the public of the dangers of walking on unfamiliar coastal areas during low tide.

The warning came after the Coast Guard responded to three callouts on Dublin’s north side in the past week, at Dollymount, Clontarf and Sutton.

“These were all concerns for members of the public out walking who had the potential to get trapped by a rising tide,” said the Coast Guard. “Walkers can easily end up on sand banks which can quickly become surrounded by a rising tide with strong currents trapping them on it.”

The Coast Guard encouraged walkers to stay to usual beach paths and be conscious of tide times. “It is extremely important that people walking on the coastline are staying within 2km of their home,” it said.

Gardaí have also urged the public to observe the public health guidelines.