Coronavirus: 48-hour ban on all flights from Britain due to fears over new virus strain

The Government has announced a 48-hour ban starting at midnight tonight on all flights arriving into Ireland from Britain.

The Taoiseach, the Tánaiste, the Minister for Transport and the Minister for Health held detailed discussions on Sunday and decided that “in the interests of public health, people in Britain, regardless of nationality, should not travel to Ireland, by air or by sea.”

Flights are being banned for at least 48-hours.

The ban covers Monday, December 21st, and Tuesday, December 22nd, and will be reviewed by the Government at the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

“There will be close co-ordination with the Northern Ireland authorities as these arrangements are put in place,” a Government statement said on Sunday evening.

No travel restrictions apply between the Republic and Northern Ireland.

“Ferry crossings between Ireland and Great Britain will continue in order to keep essential supply chains moving. The Government direction for people not to travel from Great Britain to Ireland does not extend to essential supply chain workers,” the Government statement added.

“Arrangements are being put in place to facilitate the repatriation of Irish residents on short trips to Great Britain and planning to return in the coming days, as well as international travellers to Ireland who are transiting through Great Britain.”

The move is a response to growing concerns in Government over a more infectious strain of Covid-19 which is reportedly spreading throughout England.

Irish in Britain - share your stories

The three Government party leaders held talks this afternoon and decided the urgency of the situation warranted a temporary ban from midnight, ahead of a full discussion of the issue by Cabinet.

The chief medical officer Tony Holohan met other public health officials today before briefing Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly.

Several European countries, including Italy, Belgium and The Netherlands, placed new restrictions on travel to and from the United Kingdom on Sunday due to concern over the new virus strain.

Speaking on RTÉ’s This Week Radio programme, before the decision on travel restrictions into Ireland was made, Mr Donnelly said “we are looking at flights, we are looking at ferries, we are looking at travel to and from the island of Britain and Ireland generally and we are giving it a lot of serious consideration right now,” he said.

Asked if the Government is telling Irish people not to travel, Mr Donnelly replied: “In the first instance the UK government is telling them they can’t come. Let’s be very clear on this. The UK government is not saying they should use their judgment. The UK government is saying that they cannot come.”

‘Overwhelmed’

Mr Donnelly also said he was concerned that the new variant of the Covid-19 virus may have arrived in Ireland. There have been no confirmed cases to date.

“I don’t think anything is inevitable but I will be very, very, pleasantly surprised if it isn’t here,” given the number of flights ferries and travel between the UK and Ireland, he said.

It would be “very naive to think it would not potentially be here”.

Mr Donnelly said he would like Ireland north and south to have similar measures in place when it came to tackling Covid-19.

Asked if there would be restrictions between North and South he said there would be not “physical” restrictions but they would be looking at advising people not to travel.

“We certainly are not considering sealing the border physically. It is politically not practical but certainly what we could well be doing is looking at issuing very strong advice in terms of travel north and south,” he said.

Earlier on Sunday a leading public health expert said travel restrictions on passengers from Britain was a “reasonable precaution” to prevent a mutant variation of Covid-19 spreading to the State.

Dr Gabriel Scally said the rate of spread in the south-east of England was very high and the early analysis of the new variant “gives cause for concern” that justify restrictions on travel.

“I think it is a reasonable precaution to stop flights for the time being without giving a fixed point about that,” he told The Irish Times on Sunday morning.

The Department of Health said on Sunday morning that analysis by UCD’s National Virus Reference Laboratory has found no evidence of the variant of the virus in any infections analysed to date.

The UK government has imposed a lockdown on London and most of the south-east of England over a variant of the coronavirus that British prime minister Boris Johnson has said could be as much as 70 per cent more transmissible than previous versions of the virus.

People living under the new Tier 4 rules in Britain, the most severe lockdown, have been asked not to travel outside their region and others outside the area have been advised not to visit there.