Coronavirus: 45 new cases but no further deaths reported in the State

There were 45 new cases and no further deaths reported in the State on Tuesday, National Public Health Emergency Team said.

Of the cases notified today 77 per cent are under 45 years and 31 are associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case. Four cases have been identified as community transmission. In terms of location, 33 cases are located in Kildare, seven in Dublin, and five are spread across four other counties.

Meanwhile, eight more positive cases of coronavirus have been detected in Northern Ireland over the weekend, the North’s Department of Health said on Tuesday. The total number of people who have been infected is now 5,996.

No new deaths were recorded, leaving the total at 556, according to official figures.