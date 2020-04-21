Coronavirus: 44 more patients with Covid-19 have died in the State

The deaths of another 44 patients - 18 males and 26 females - diagnosed with Covid-19 have been reported on Tuesday by the National Public Health Emergency Team.

Some 37 of the deaths were in the east, two in the north-west, three in the south and two in the west. A total of 33 of the patients were reported as having underlying health conditions. There have now been 730 Covid-19 related deaths confirmed by laboratory tests in the Republic. The median age of today’s deaths is 87.

NPHET also reported 388 new confirmed cases on Tuesday. The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 16,040.

As of last Monday 111,584 tests have been carried out, including 2,822 in the past week.

Meanwhile it was announced on Tuesday that nine more people with coronavirus have died in hospital in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of fatalities to 216.