Coronavirus: 43 more people with Covid-19 have died in the State

The deaths of another 43 patients diagnosed with Covid-19 were reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) at its briefing on Thursday evening.

There have now been 1232 Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic. NPHET also reported 359 new confirmed cases. The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 20,612. Of the confirmed cases 58 per cent are female and 42 per cent are male with a median age of 49 years, 13 per cent were hospitalised.

The Covid-19 reproductive rate or ‘R’ number for the coronavirus remains stable at between 0.5 and 0.8 Minister for Health Simon Harris has told the Dail.

This means that a person with coronavirus is now passing it on to less than one person as opposed to 2.4 people when restrictions began on March 27th.

Mr Harris said that if the epidemic continued at that rate 4,800 people would have died and “our modelling suggests we would have 2,200 people today seriously ill in critical care”. He said that sadly, 1,190 lives have been lost to the virus.

Department of Health COVID-19 press briefing https://t.co/OdnchzkRCJ — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) April 30, 2020

“But thanks to the incredible efforts of the Irish people, our modelling suggests we have saved over 3,500 lives.

“That is 3,500 reasons to stay at home, 3,500 reasons to stay the course and 3,500 reasons to keep with us.”

At that time 100 people were being hospitalised every single day and 70 people were in ICU. Twenty two people had lost their lives.

“Up to 40 people a day are still being hospitalised with Covid-19. Between three to four people are being admitted to ICU every day.”

Mr Harris said that about 33 per cent of private hospital capacity is being used with some hospitals at 50 per cent.

He added that “this is increasing, and will increase further when we restart elective work”.

He said that more than 150 consultants have now signed up to the contract offered, “and I understand more will do so once the recent agreement that the HSE can fund private rooms if required to provide public services is concluded this week.”