Coronavirus: 43 more people with Covid-19 have died in the State

Another 43 people have died with Covid-19 in the State, bringing the total number of deaths here to 1,232, according to the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

The Department of Health this evening confirmed another 359 cases, bringing the total diagnosed cases to 20,612.Of the confirmed cases 58 per cent are female and 42 per cent are male with a median age of 49 years, 13 per cent were hospitalised.

It has also emerged that the reproduction rate or ‘R’ number for coronavirus remains stable at between 0.5 and 0.8.

According to a new Department of Health analysis, 34 per cent of cases in healthcare workers relate to nurses, healthcare assistants amount to 24 per cent and cases among doctors account for just seven per cent.

“Since the pandemic began in Ireland, 72 nurses, 40 healthcare assistants, 22 doctors and 45 other allied healthcare workers have been hospitalised with Covid-19,” Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan said.

Dr Ronan Glynn, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer said “healthcare workers place themsevles at risk everyday during this pandemic. Supporting them and doing everything possible to protect them in their work is a priority not just for NPHET and the HSE, but society at large”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said: “To understand the importance of our next steps we should look back to the pattern of the epidemic at the beginning of March. Within 10 days we went from 50 people in ICU to 140 people in ICU. Currently, there are 106 patients in ICU. If a similar surge occurred on top of our current ICU figure, we would find it very difficult to manage the treatment of patients. This reflects the sensitivity required in relaxing restrictions.”

The Covid-19 reproduction rate or ‘R’ number for coronavirus remains stable at between 0.5 and 0.8 Minister for Health Simon Harris told the Dáil earlier. This means that a person with coronavirus is now passing it on to less than one person as opposed to 2.4 people when restrictions began on March 27th.

Mr Harris said that if the epidemic continued at that rate 4,800 people would have died and “our modelling suggests we would have 2,200 people today seriously ill in critical care”. He said that sadly, 1,190 lives have been lost to the virus.

“But thanks to the incredible efforts of the Irish people, our modelling suggests we have saved over 3,500 lives.

“That is 3,500 reasons to stay at home, 3,500 reasons to stay the course and 3,500 reasons to keep with us.”

At that time 100 people were being hospitalised every single day and 70 people were in ICU. Twenty two people had lost their lives.

“Up to 40 people a day are still being hospitalised with Covid-19. Between three to four people are being admitted to ICU every day.”

Mr Harris said that about 33 per cent of private hospital capacity is being used with some hospitals at 50 per cent.

He added that “this is increasing, and will increase further when we restart elective work”.

He said that more than 150 consultants have now signed up to the contract offered, “and I understand more will do so once the recent agreement that the HSE can fund private rooms if required to provide public services is concluded this week”