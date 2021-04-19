Coronavirus: 403 further cases reported in Republic

No further deaths of Covid-19 patients have been reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

This leaves at 4,836 the total number of deaths in the pandemic.

Nphet also reported 403 confirmed cases of the disease, bringing to 243,911 the total number of cases detected in the Republic since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, the Government is to wait until there is clarity on the use of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine before deciding whether to further increase the gap between doses of other Covid-19 vaccines, Ministers have been told.

European regulators are due to publish a position on the single-shot J&J vaccine later this week, which could have a significant impact on the Irish vaccination programme.

In a note sent to Ministers on Monday afternoon, the Department of Health noted that the European Medicines Agency was likely to make its assessment of potential clotting issues linked to the vaccine later this week.

“Subsequent to the EMA’s statement, the implications, if any, for the vaccination programme in Ireland will be considered in the first instance,” the note reads. “Thereafter, if deemed appropriate, further consideration may be given to the adjustment of doing intervals for mRNA vaccines.”

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has asked for advice on whether the gap could be extended in a bid to cover more people with a single shot protection more quickly. It was initially reported that advice could be ready in time for this week’s Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, but that is not seen as likely now.

Spreading out doses could potentially vaccinate more people, but Government sources said the pragmatic option was to wait until there was clarity from the EMA on the treatment of J&J’s vaccine before making a decision.

Speaking on RTÉ’s This Week programme on Sunday, Mr Donnelly said the data in Ireland and internationally showed that even the first dose of two-dose regimes is showing “incredibly positive signs” in the impact of cases and hospitalisations.

Meanwhile, a Dublin City University professor has said strong suppression of Covid-19 needs to be maintained and it may be too early to consider reopening the country.

The number of cases of the virus is coming down very slowly and it is going to be challenging as the country is still uncertain how the virus is being contained, said Anthony Staines, professor of health systems at DCU’s School of Nursing and Human Sciences.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) is not being unreasonable to express concern about what would happen if the country opened up, he told Newstalk Breakfast.

On Sunday, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said Ireland is ahead of the most optimistic scenarios for the decline in Covid-19 case numbers meaning that the country is now in a “very positive position to talk about May, June, July and the easing of restrictions”.

“We are ahead of the best-case scenario we were given four weeks ago” for cases of the virus and the R number or rate at which the virus is reproduced remained below 1.”

This “puts us in a very positive position to talk about May, June, July” and the easing of restrictions, the Minister said.

Speaking on Monday, Prof Staines – a founder of the Independent Scientific Advocacy Group (Isag), which is calling for a “zero Covid” suppression strategy – said other countries that had been successful in suppressing the virus had increased public health services and used aggressive contact tracing. “We’re not doing any of these things,” he said.

Two-day contact tracing had been “an utter waste of time” that missed transmission patterns and identification of contacts, he said.

The country is going to count the economic cost of the virus while people continued to get sick, which means there is a strong case for controlling and suppressing numbers. “Strong suppression is the name of the game,” he said.