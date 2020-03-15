Coronavirus: 40 new cases confirmed in State bringing total to 169

Forty new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the Republic on Sunday , bringing the total in the State to 169.

There are 214 cases on the island of Ireland after eleven new cases were confirmed in Northern Ireland on Sunday bringing the total number of cases there to 45.

In a statement the National Public Health Emergency Team said the new cases in the Republic are 23 males and 17 females. It said 25 are in the east of the country, nine are in the west and six are in the south. There have been two deaths in total associated with Coronavirus in the Srate.

The HSE said it is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had, to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan, commenting on the call by the Government for pubs to close and for members of the public not to organise St Patrick’s Day house parties said:

Tweet DFB can confirm that one of our Firefighter/Paramedics has been tested positive for COVID 19.



The firefighter is under the medical care of the HSE and is doing well, we are respecting their privacy at this time and would ask that others follow likewise.



Full statement below. pic.twitter.com/AiStHwInaX — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) March 15, 2020

“Everyone is asked to reduce their social contact over this time period. House parties/ COVID parties carry the same risks as being in a pub/club, therefore people should not organise or attend them. The virus is now in our community, it is up to us to limit its spread,

“Now is the time for action and to heed the public health advise we will continue to provide.”

Rachel Kenna, Deputy Chief Nurse, Department of Health, said;

“Healthcare workers across the service are working under extraordinary conditions, preparing for the potential impact of COVID-19.

“If all citizens work together and comply with social distancing guidelines, and other measures the Government may take in the coming weeks, we will have a stronger response to this virus. Help our healthcare workers in their task. “

Earlier Dublin Fire Brigade said a firefighter/paramedic has tested positive for Covid-19.

The firefighter “is under the medical care of the HSE and is doing well, we are respecting their privacy at this time and would ask that others follow likewise”.

It said management was working through public health to contact, trace and assess other members of staff who may have been “close or casual contacts”.