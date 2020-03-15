Coronavirus: 40 new cases confirmed in State bring total to 169

Forty new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the Republic on Sunday , bringing the total in the State to 169.

There are 214 cases on the island of Ireland after eleven new cases were confirmed in Northern Ireland on Sunday bringing the total number of cases there to 45.

A firefighter/paramedic has tested positive for Covid-19, Dublin Fire Brigade has said.

The firefighter is under the medical care of the HSE and is doing well, we are respecting their privacy at this time and would ask that others follow likewise.



Full statement below. pic.twitter.com/AiStHwInaX — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) March 15, 2020

It said management was working through public health to contact, trace and assess other members of staff who may have been “close or casual contacts”.

