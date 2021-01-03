Coronavirus: 4,962 new cases and seven further deaths reported

A further 4,962 cases of Covid-19 were reported on Sunday bringing the total number of cases recorded in the Republic since the pandemic began past 100,000.

The National Public Health Emergency Team also reported a further seven coronavirus-related deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 2,259.

The figures show the continuing growth of Covid-19 in the State as the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) warned hospitals are now under “extreme” pressure.

The union said its members were concerned by a “major increase in the number of patients presenting, along with high levels of staff out on Covid leave or for self-isolation”.

IMMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said “the progress we made on keeping case numbers down seems to be completely undone.

“Covid is creating more patients while also depleting staffing. It’s a vicious combination. Staff are far more experienced than they were at the start of this pandemic, but the sheer numbers are difficult to cope with”.

The union pointed to Cork University Hospital where management have confirmed more than 100 nurses are unable to work.

The intensive care unit at the hospital was currently “extremely busy”, according to a statement from the hospital’s management. To control the situation, all non-essential surgeries have been cancelled for this coming week. Only emergency surgeries and critical elective cancer surgeries will proceed, while outpatient services will also be “greatly reduced” in the coming week, the statement says.

The hospital has requested that people contact their GP, the regional community medical service South Doc, the Mercy Urgent Care Centre, or local injury units in Bantry or Mallow.

Pressure on hospitals must be eased if staff are to be able to cater to the needs of patients with and without coronavirus, as well as running a mass vaccination scheme, Ms Ní Sheaghdha said.

The INMO is calling for additional capacity to be sourced from the private sector and for childcare needs of frontline workers to be taken into account by the government.

HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said that there were 62 people in ICU beds on Sunday afternoon, up from 56 on Saturday night and a significant increase from 29 two weeks ago.

There were 43 vacant ICU beds and more than 500 vacant beds across the acute hospital system, he said.

“What is causing us concern is this exponential rise and what that will lead to in a short period of time,” he told RTÉ’s This Week programme.

Dr Henry said the virus was “out of control” in the community with a surge in cases in the past week. He said the HSE was “very concerned” at the trends of infection that were being seen.

“Our fear is that this will take a long time to turn around,” he said.

The hospital system could be put “under considerable stress by the end of the month” without complete compliance with Level 5 restrictions, he said.

There were 673 patients in hospital being treated by the virus on Sunday morning with 75 admissions and 23 discharges from hospital over the previous 24 hours.

There were a further 3,394 cases of Covid-19 reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) on Saturday, almost double the highest number previously recorded in one day.

An additional four deaths were reported by Nphet, bringing to 2,252 the number Covid-19 related deaths. There have been 96,926 confirmed cases of the disease in the State.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said the Government had given “clear directions” to the Department of Health and HSE that all non-essential medical electives or outpatient services be put on hold to ensure enough beds remain available for people with the virus. He added that about 1,500 beds, which became available over the Christmas period, should be kept free.

“What we’ve said to the hospitals and the health system is to keep them free, don’t fill them up again with procedures that could be put back for a later date because we could see we were facing into a real difficulty with this surge in numbers,” Mr Ryan told Newstalk’s On the Record with Gavan Reilly show on Sunday morning.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said it was “more important than ever that each and every one of us does what is being asked of us”. He tweeted on Sunday: “Stay home and strictly limit social contacts. We must do everything we can to protect the most vulnerable and those on the frontline.”

On Saturday night, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said the incidence rate of Covid-19 was as high, if not higher now than it was in March.

“Every individual needs to act as if they are infectious. Hospitalisations are rising to levels close to what we saw in the springtime. Everyone needs to stay at home other than for essential work or care,” he said.