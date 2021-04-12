Coronavirus: 394 new cases and no further deaths reported in the State

No further deaths of Covid-19 patients have been reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet). This leaves at 4,785 the total number of deaths in the pandemic.

Nphet reported 394 confirmed cases of the disease, bringing to 241,330 the total number of cases in the Republic.

Of the new cases, 175 are in Dublin, 34 in Kildare, 21 in Galway, 21 in Mayo, and 20 in Limerick, with the remaining 123 cases spread across 18 other counties

The 14-day incidence of the disease now stands at 132 cases per 100,000 people nationally. Offaly has the highest county incidence, followed by Kildae and Dublin. Kilkenny has the lowest incidence

The median age of cases is 33 years and 75 per cent are under 45.

On Monday morning, 227 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 50 were in ICU. There were 22 additional hospitalisations in the previous 24 hours.

By Saturday, 1,058,394 doses of vaccine had been administered:745,363 first doses and 313,031 second doses. There was an increase of 12,475 doses administered on the vaccine figures released yesterday.

The figures come as a significant reorganisation of the State’s vaccine rollout is being planned in anticipation of new advice on the use of the AstraZeneca shot from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac).

There is a growing expectation that Niac will recommend the vaccine only be given to the over 60s, ruling out its use for significant numbers of people due to be vaccinated in the coming weeks.

AstraZeneca makes up some 20 per cent of anticipated doses to be delivered to the State in the second quarter of the year. If the Niac advice is implemented as is expected, sources indicated that large parts of the programme will need to be changed.

This would likely include examining how vulnerable people in the fourth cohort to be vaccinated are now inoculated against Covid-19, if they are under the age of 60.

Monday is the first day since December that all children were back at school, while the 5km limit also ended on Monday, with people allowed to travel within their own county, or within 20km of their own home.

Construction on homebuilding, early learning and childcare projects were also allowed to restart on Monday, while people are allowed to meet with one other household, though not in their gardens.

Commenting on the easing of some restrictions, deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said there were “many reasons for hope as we head into a new week”.

