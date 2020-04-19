Coronavirus: 39 new deaths confirmed in the Republic

Another 39 people have died from Covid-19 in the Republic, while there has been a further 493 confirmed cases of the virus, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has said.

There have now been 610 Covid-19-related deaths in the State, while the number of confirmed cases stands at 15,251.

In terms of the new cases, 445 were confirmed by Irish laboratories, while another 48 cases here were reported by a laboratory in Germany.

Of the latest deaths, 37 were located in the east of the country and two in the west. They included 19 women and 20 men.

Northern Ireland

Also on Sunday, figures released by Northern Ireland’s Public Health Agency (PHA) showed that one person has died in hospital and 159 more have tested positive for coronavirus in the North in the last 24 hours.

A total of 194 people with the novel coronavirus known as Covid-19 have now died in hospital in Northern Ireland.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the North now stands at 2,645, with a total of 16,490 tests carried out. Almost 800 tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours.

Seventeen further deaths were recorded by the PHA on Saturday.

Modelling estimates by the North’s Department of Health (DoH) had predicted that Northern Ireland would experience the peak of the coronavirus outbreak between April 6th and 20th.

On Thursday the chief scientific adviser at the DoH, Prof Ian Young, said the North was “at, or very close to” the peak, but might continue to see a rise in deaths for another week.