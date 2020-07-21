Coronavirus: 36 new cases confirmed but no further deaths in the State

There have been no further deaths of people with Covid-19 and 36 new confirmed cases in the State, the National Public Health Emergency team said on Tuesday.

Figures are being watched closely ahead of the anticipated publication of a travel green list this week.

However Tánaiste Leo Varadkar on Tuesday intervened in the debate on a “green list” of countries which will not require a 14-day quarantine, due to be published by the Government later this week.

Ahead of a Cabinet meeting to discuss the issue tonight, Mr Varadkar issued a statement to RTÉ which criticised “mixed messages” on international travel - something the Government has been accused of in recent days.

“The Tánaiste believes strongly that it’s wrong to send out mixed messages about international travel,” the statement issued by Mr Varadkar’s spokesman said.

“The Tánaiste believes there should be a green list as was previously agreed by the Government but if the travel advice for countries on the green List isn’t different to advice for other countries, then we would be better off not having a green list.”

The Government is due to publish a limited list this week, naming a small group of countries with low levels of the virus from which travellers will not be required to quarantine for 14 days if they arrive in Ireland. However, Government advice remains that people should not undertake any international travel, unless it is essential.

Meanwhile the North’s Department of Health meanwhile again reported no new coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland leaving the fatality total at 556, and just two new confirmed cases taking the number of cases to 5,859.

This is the eighth consecutive day in which zero Covid-19 deaths were recorded in Northern Ireland. Over that period there were 71 confirmed new cases of the virus, an average of just fewer than nine per day. So far 130,161 people have been tested for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

On Monday the acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said coronavirus outbreaks are happening in construction, fast food and supermarket workplaces. A building site in Dublin had to close temporarily after staff tested positive for Covid-19. Over 20 cases were linked to it so far and many other workers have been tested, Dr Glynn added.

He said: “We are now seeing outbreaks of the virus in a range of work settings, including in construction, in fast food outlets and in supermarkets.

“We can’t underestimate how quickly clusters develop.

“We have come so far together, but we need to stay vigilant to prevent a resurgence across the whole country in the coming weeks.” Other cases have been associated with a retailer in Kildare, Dr Glynn added.

“This disease does not stop at the door of your house or hospital or healthcare setting.

“It is out there and you need to take all the precautions you should be taking in your workplace.”

