Coronavirus: 358 new cases reported as vaccine portal opens to those aged 45-49 tomorrow

There were 358 new cases of Covid-19 reported by the Department of Health on Tuesday. The number of Covid patients in intensive care has fallen by three. Figures showed there were a total of 102 patients in hospital and 39 in intenstive care on Tuesday.

The impact of the cyberattack on the HSE’s IT systems has been far-reaching, with the validation of Covid-19 case numbers one area affected.

It comes after it was confirmed that those aged 45-49 will be able to register online for their Covid-19 vaccination from tomorrow.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said on RTÉ radio’s News at One that the registration portal will be accessible to those under 50 on a staggered basis, with 49-year-olds able to register on Wednesday.

On Thursday, those aged 48 can register for the vaccine using the online portal. On Friday, 47-year-olds can sign up, and so on until 45-year-olds can access the system on Sunday.

Mr Donnelly added that this week, vaccinations will continue for those aged 50-69. More than 2.1 million doses have been administered so far.

The Minister also said the vaccine programme’s computer system, which is a new system, was not compromised in the cyberattack on the HSE and the programme was moving “very quickly”.

Mr Donnelly added that two out of five adults have now received a first dose and last week was a record week, with a record 50,000 vaccinations administered in one day.

Covid-19 testing has also been affected by the cyberattack, with GPs struggling to book tests for their patients.

Last night, the HSE tweeted that all Covid test centres are currently facilitating walk-in testing, and anyone with symptoms or people who are a close contact of a confirmed case should present at these centres for testing.

“Anyone, of any age, who needs a Covid-19 test can get a test without an appointment,” the tweet read.

“Those with symptoms and close contacts should go to one of these centres for their test.”