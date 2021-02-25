Coronavirus: 35 further deaths and 613 cases reported in State

A further 35 deaths of Covid-19 patients have been reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team on Thursday. This brings to 4,271 the total number of deaths in the pandemic.

Nphet also reported 613 confirmed cases of the disease, bringing to 217,478 the total number of cases detected in the Republic since the pandemic began.

The reproduction number, a measure of how many other people a case infects, now stands at 0.6-0.9, according to Prof Philip Nolan, chair of the Nphet epidemiological modelling advisory group.

Meanwhile, a further five people in Northern Ireland have died after testing positive for Covid-19 and 281 new cases have been confirmed, according to the latest update from the Northern Ireland Department of Health.

It brings the death toll to 2,048 and the total number of cases to 111,932.

On Thursday morning there were 341 Covid-positive patients in hospital in the North, of whom 44 were in intensive care. – Additional reporting: PA