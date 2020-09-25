Coronavirus: 326 more cases but no further deaths reported in the State

A further 326 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the State while no additional deaths were reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) on Friday.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 152. Cork has 32, Donegal 22, Galway has 21. There were 15 cases in Meath, 11 in Kildare, nine in Kerry, eight each in Louth and Westmeath, six each in Tipperary, Limerick and Mayo and five in Wexford. The remaining 25 are spread across eight counties.

A total of 34,315 cases of the virus has been confirmed in Ireland since late February and the total of deaths now stands at 1,797.

Men account for 162 of Friday’s cases while women account for 152. People under the age of 45 account for 69 per cent of the cases while 49 have been identified as examples of community transmission.

Validation of data by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has resulted in the denotification of six confirmed cases and this is reflected in the current total.

“Today I am asking people everywhere but particularly in Donegal and Dublin to pay special attention to the public health advice,” said acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn.

“I ask every individual to take personal responsibility to prioritise who you need to see, limit the size of your social network and reduce your social contacts over the coming days and weeks.

“Because while there is every chance that other areas will have to move to level 3, there is nothing inevitable about it. We have seen previously how people working together can turn the tide on this virus and bring increasing trajectories back under control.

“Know how valuable your individual actions are. Your choices and your actions are part of how we will succeed.”

Northern Ireland

Earlier on Friday, Northern Ireland recorded its highest number of new Covid-19 cases in one 24-hour period by the region’s Department of Health.

Some 273 new infections were notified on Friday bringing the total number in the region over 10,000.

The new cases were detected from 7,410 tests, representing a 3.7 per cent positivity rate.

The latest cases are part of a 1,236 increase in the last seven days.

Testing has been significantly stepped up in the last two months.

However in early July when there were three to four new cases a day, less than 0.5 per cent of tests were positive.

In the last 10 days, testing has remained steady at around 20/1000 people per week, while cases have almost doubled.

Most of the new cases in the last seven days are in Belfast (350), followed by Londonderry and Strabane (242) and Newry, Mourne and Down (160)

Hospitals and care homes

Meanwhile, the department’s dashboard indicated on Friday that 46 patients were being treated in hospital, with five in intensive care units.

There are currently 27 coronavirus outbreaks in care homes.

No further deaths were recorded by the department on Friday, with the toll in the region remaining at 577.

Earlier the chief medical officers from Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland made a joint statement to advise against all but necessary travel across the Border.

There has been an increase in case numbers in Co Donegal with tighter coronavirus restrictions decided by the Irish Government to be imposed at midnight to remain in place until October 16th.

“Given the current number of new cases in Donegal and neighbouring areas we would appeal to everyone to avoid all but necessary travel across the border,” Dr Michael McBride and Dr Ronan Glynn said.

“It is also recommended that employers on both sides of the border make every effort to facilitate employees to work from home in so far as is possible.” Additional reporting – PA