Coronavirus: 306 new cases and one further death reported by Nphet

There were 306 new cases and one further death reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) on Monday.

This brings to 2,053 the total number of virus deaths and 72,544 the total number of cases in the Republic since February.

Of the new cases, 108 are in Dublin, 30 in Limerick, 22 in Galway, 17 in Donegal, 15 in Wicklow, 14 in Cork, with the remaining 100 cases spread across 18 other counties.

On Monday afternoon, there were 244 Covid-19 patients in hospital, including 31 in ICU. Three further hospitalisations occurred in the previous 24 hours. The 14-day national incidence now stands at 89.2 cases per 100,000

It comes as hotels, non-essential retail, hairdressers, churches, cinemas, libraries, gyms and museums prepare to reopen on Tuesday after six weeks with restaurants and gastropubs to reopen for indoor dining from Friday. Visits to other households and inter-county travel will be permitted from December 18th.

On Monday a Government official said the resumption of normal life, even with a vaccine for Covid-19, will “still take some time”.

Liz Canavan, the assistant secretary general at the Department of the Taoiseach, said that notwithstanding recent positive news on the efficacy of vaccines under development, “it will still take some time before these will be rolled out to the extent that we can begin to resume our old normality”.

Ms Canavan said the Government is currently engaged in “scenario planning” for the rollout of the vaccine, determining the different storage, distribution and logistical issues associated with the various vaccines Ireland has signed up to.

Data released over the weekend suggests Ireland has outperformed much of the rest of Europe when managing the second wave of the virus.

The most recent advice to the Government from Nphet argued that a three-week intervention may ultimately be needed if cases approached 400 per day.

Elsewhere, documents released under Freedom of Information laws show Ministers were told before the second lockdown that further restrictions would be needed even if cases were at 100 per day after measures were lifted.

Modelling by Nphet shown during a meeting on October 17th argued that “we will need further interventions but they can be shorter”, according to the documents. The advice, given during a meeting of senior Ministers which immediately preceded the introduction of Level 5, was based on a six-week lockdown introduced from October 9th.

It presumed that, were measures lifted on November 20th, cases would be about 100 per day and then likely grow to about 300 per day by early January, and argued that a three-week intervention may then be neede