Coronavirus: 29 further deaths and 776 new cases reported as 13,664 more vaccines given

There were 776 new cases of Covid-19 and 29 further deaths reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) on Friday.

Vaccination figures released on Friday show an increase of 13,664 doses given on the previous day. The figures up to Tuesday show that there were 238,841 first doses administered and 134,439 second doses of the vaccine given , a total of 373,280.

The number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care (ICU) stands at 136 with 574 patients in hospital.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn has urged parents not to begin mixing next week when children return to schools, saying the move is not to be construed as a green light to socialise.

In a letter issued through schools, and later released by the Department of Health on Friday, he warned against play dates, social activities and congregating at school gates.

From Monday, children in junior infants through to second class, as well as Leaving Cert students, will return to classrooms as part of a tentative process in bringing back school-based education.

“The Nphet’s most significant concern is that it will be taken as a signal by parents and wider society that other forms of household mixing, and mobility are now acceptable,” Dr Glynn wrote.

“We cannot afford for this to happen at this time...please avoid congregating at school gates over the coming weeks. Please do not have play dates or organise after school activities which involve household mixing. And please continue to work from home unless essential.”

Dr Glynn said that the ongoing roll out of vaccines should offer greater certainty in the months ahead but that in the meantime the virus continued to circulate in the community at high levels.

The gradual return of children is being weighed against the risks of keeping them away from school and the consequent, potential effects on their health.

“Schools are at the heart of our communities and they play a fundamental role in the social lives and well-being of our children; this is particularly true for children who have special educational needs, are disadvantaged or who may have been disproportionately impacted by school closures over the last year,” he wrote.

A combination of the vaccination programme and the continued suppression of the virus through March and April will give “many more options in terms of easing of measures”, parents were told in the letter.

Dr Glynn thanked parents and school staff for their ongoing contribution to tackling the pandemic.

School reopening dates are as follows

March 1st: Junior infants, senior infants, first and second class due to return to primary school; sixth years due to return to secondary school.

March 8th: Early Childhood Care and Education preschool scheme (typically three to five year olds) due to reopen.

March 15th: Third, fourth, fifth and sixth classes due to return to primary school; fifth years due to return to secondary school.

March 29th: Early learning and care (from birth to six years) and school-age childcare services (up to 14 years) to reopen.

April 12th: First-, second-, third- and fourth-year students due to return to secondary school.

