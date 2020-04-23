Coronavirus: 28 more deaths reported in Republic

An additional 28 people have died from coronavirus in the Republic, it has been confirmed by the Department of Health.

This brings to 794 the total number of laboratory confirmed deaths in the State from Covid-19.

As of 1pm on Thursday the Health Protection Surveillance Centre had been notified of 936 new cofirmed cases of the disease bringing to 17,607 the total number of confirmed cases in the State.

Also on Thursday a further 13 deaths from Covid-19 were reported in Northern Ireland.

It brings the total number of deaths in hospital there to 263.

According to the daily update released on Thursday afternoon, 142 further positive cases have been identified too, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the north to 3,016.

The Dáil was told earlier by Minister for Health Simon Harris that the reproductive rate of Covid-19 has fallen further to between 0.5 and 1.

The reproductive rate, known as R0 or R naught, had fallen to between 0.7 and one last week.

It is the rate at which the virus is transmitted and the new figure showed it was being suppressed.

He also said the numbers being admitted to hospital with the virus had also fallen from 100 a day at the beginning of April to 40 now.

Speaking during the ongoing debate on the coronavirus crisis Mr Harris said “I am pleased to inform the House today that the reproductive rate has fallen even further to between 0.5 and 1. That means that for every one person who contracts Covid-19 we now expect they will spread it to no more than one other person.”

Mr Harris said the progress was a tribute to “the solidarity of the Irish people”.

But he warned that the number was not static and the progress had been achieved by “staying apart and we need to continue to keep that distance”.

But he warned that “we are by in no means in a safe place”.

“If we had to decide on lifting measures today for tomorrow, the Chief Medical Officer advises me we would not make any changes.

“But we are working on a roadmap, which we will finalise over the next week. One which must acknowledge increased movement carries increased risk.”

Staffing

Meanwhile Nursing Homes Ireland has said urgent staffing redeployment within the health service is required to support nursing homes.

A snapshot survey of private and voluntary nursing homes across the country, undertaken on Wednesday found there are large numbers of nursing, care and other staff now unavailable due to Covid-19.

The survey found hundreds of nurses and health care assistants are absent due to Covid-19.

The heralded redeployment of staff is not manifesting on the ground, Nursing Homes Ireland said.

It’s chief executive Tadhg Daly said: “Many nursing homes are faced with a staffing crisis due to Covid-19 and it is imperative they are enabled to meet this challenge. Our nursing homes are a vital element of the health service and the commitment to redeploy health staff needs to manifest. The challenge is likely to escalate as mass testing is undertaken within nursing homes across Ireland and the number of staff unavailable increases.

“In some instances, large numbers of nursing home staff are becoming unavailable and this is placing a huge strain upon nursing homes and the staff available to them.”

Nursing homes

The number of confirmed deaths from Covid-19 in community residential settings, including nursing homes, is running at more than fifty per cent of the total number in the State, according to new figures.

The 412 confirmed deaths in such settings account for 53.6 per cent of all 769 deaths, the Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, told Wednesday’s briefing of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

Of the deaths in community residential settings, 348, or slightly more than 45 per cent of the overall total of 769, had been residents of nursing homes.

The true figure for the number of deaths in community residential settings is likely to be even higher, the briefing heard.

In addition to the laboratory-confirmed cases, there were a further 102 “probable or suspected” Covid-related deaths in nursing homes, Dr Holohan said.

In all types of community residential settings, including nursing homes, there had been 113 “probable or suspected” Covid-related deaths, over and above those confirmed to have been caused by the virus.

Dr Holohan pointed out that of the 2,604 confirmed cases in residential home settings, of which 1,944 are in nursing homes, approximately 10 per cent of the infected residents in each category had, at some stage, been admitted for hospital treatment.

The public health authorities are trying to keep as many people suffering from the virus in their residential homes, other than when the clinical decision is made that it would be in an individual person’s advantage to be moved to hospital.

Testing programme

Dr Holohan said the figures for deaths in residential settings were notified and laboratory confirmed. The figures are as of midnight on Monday last.

Late last week the authorities announced they were launching an intensive programme of testing within residential homes, and conducting an audit of deaths in those settings.

There is concern that the numbers dying in community residential settings may be higher than official records of confirmed cases indicate.

There were 302 clusters identified in community residential settings as of midnight on Monday, of which 179 were in nursing homes. A cluster is two or more cases.

The total number of confirmed cases in residential settings was 2,604, of which 1,944 were in nursing homes.

There are more than 500 nursing homes in Ireland, with more than 28,000 residents.

International figures show that in other western countries, the percentage of all Covid-19 deaths arising in nursing homes, where the age of the residents, and type of care they require makes them very vulnerable to Covid-19, has been running at between 45 and 60 per cent.