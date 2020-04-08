Coronavirus: 25 more people die in the State as new Garda powers come into force

Twenty five more people have died from coronavirus, as the number of confirmed cases in the country surpasses 6,000, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has said.

This brings the number of coronavirus patients who have died in the Republic to 235. Of the 25 deaths, 15 were male and 10 were female, with the median age being 80.

The number of confirmed cases has increased by 365, bringing the total up to 6,074.

Eighteen of those who died had underlying health conditions. Thirteen of the deaths were located in the east, with eight in the north, two in the south and two in the west.

There were 36 coronavirus-related deaths reported on Tuesday by the public health emergency team, the highest number of fatalities in a single day to date.

The PHET noted the guidance from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) that it is currently too early to start lifting community and physical distancing measures.

The latest figures come amid concern over increasing pressure on hospital intensive care units, and fears of complacency among the public to restrictions on movement.

Gardaí were given new powers to curtail the movement of people last night due to “slippage” in terms of compliance with a requirement that people remain within 2km of their home.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has sent out regulations that require people to remain at their “place of residence”. The commissioner said this means people who may have travelled to their holiday home are now required to remain within 2km of that property.

Earlier on Wednesday it was suggested that gardaí would be able to knock on holiday-home doors over Easter weekend and tell people to go home.

The commissioner said this would not be the case and the priority is to restrict movement until Monday night, that people should remain where they are.

A decision is expected on Friday on an extension of restrictions concerning movement beyond Easter Sunday. The additional Garda powers were signed into law last night due to concern that complacency was creeping in and could accelerate during a bank holiday weekend with fine weather forecast.

The new law allows that a person who refuses to comply with an instruction of a garda who is seeking to impose physical distancing rules is guilty of an offence. The transgression that can lead to arrest and a fine of €2,500 or a prison sentence of up to six months.

What is the timeline for these powers?

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan said there would be no automatic rollover of the new Garda powers. If the restrictions on people leaving their homes is extended as expected into next week, there would be “careful consideration” around whether to also extend the new powers.

Mr Flanagan said it is important gardaí have clarity around enforcement of rules on people remaining at home. And he added that there was also a fear that some people were becoming complacent.

The Minister described the regulations as a last resort and said it was hoped the high level of public compliance with the request that people stay within 2km of their home would be maintained.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has told a party meeting that the public may need to be told when the restrictions introduced to deal with the crisis will be lifted.

Mr Martin made the comments during a conference call with his Senators and MEPs on Wednesday morning, during which the Covid-19 crisis and government formation were discussed.

‘Playing their part’

During a Government update on the pandemic, assistant secretary general at the Department of the Taoiseach Liz Canavan said while the majority of people are “playing their part”, there is a need to “be fair to everyone who is making an effort.”

“If we do not stay the course, all of the sacrifices already made and all of the work you’ve put in so far, and all of the work done by our front-line workers to try and suppress this virus won’t be enough,” said Ms Canavan.

She urged the public to abide by travel restrictions this bank holiday weekend.While social distancing measures have made a difference, she added, “we are not there yet”.

Ms Canavan also said the Government will move to provide certainty on the Junior and Leaving Cert exams in the coming days and she urged students to continue studying.

Health restrictions

Minister for Health Simon Harris said it is unlikely public health restrictions will be lifted at the weekend.

“If we take the foot off the pedal, the progress we’ve made would be reversed,” he told Newstalk Breakfast.

Mr Harris said he did not want to see what had happened in other countries. “If we don’t make more progress we’re going to find ourselves in a difficult situation. We need to reduce the rate of growth.”

The country cannot be “normal” this weekend, he warned.

“Life is unusual at the moment. The alternative is so much worse that we cannot save the lives we want.”

‘Social sabotage’

Meanwhile, multiple claims have emerged from residents of seaside towns of people arriving at holiday homes. Co Clare doctor and former Independent TD Michael Harty said anyone who travels to their holiday home this weekend will be committing “social sabotage.”

People who don’t have symptoms can still spread the virus and have a devastating impact on others he said. “You should not travel, you could carry the virus into a community that doesn’t have it. Don’t be selfish this weekend.”

Dr Harty said visitors will be welcomed with open arms once the pandemic ends.