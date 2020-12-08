Coronavirus : 215 new cases as Holohan urges care while vaccination awaited

There were 215 new cases of Covid-19 and one further death related to the virus reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) on Tuesday.

There are eight additional coronavirus hospitalisations in the past 24 hours, according to the figures, with 210 Covid-19 patients in hospital and 31 in ICU.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan noted the Government had on Tuesday approved Nphet’s advice on prioritisation of Covid-19 vaccines. “This is an important step in the development of the vaccine strategy,” he said.

“While each of us awaits our opportunity to be vaccinated, it is important that we continue to protect each other in the meantime, particularly over Christmas and in the months ahead.”

“Continue to follow public health advice; avoid crowded places, physically distance, wear face coverings, wash hands regularly and practice cough/sneeze etiquette.”

Ministers confirmed that those aged over 65 and in long-term care, frontline healthcare workers in direct patient contact and those aged over 70 will be the first to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Cabinet on Tuesday morning considered wider categories for inclusion in the vaccination programme and according to a list published this afternoon, these cohorts will be followed by other healthcare workers and then those aged 65 to 69 with medical conditions.

Healthcare workers who are not in direct patient contact, as well as the over 65s with medical conditions that put them at risk of severe disease, are among those prioritised next for vaccination, once more pressing categories are immunised.

Following this, “key workers” will be vaccinated, although this category will be further refined, according to the Government list.

It will include those “providing services essential to societal and economic activity”.

The next category will be those aged between 18 to 64 with medical conditions which put them at higher risk of disease, followed by residents of long term care facilities in this age cohort

Of the cases notified on Tuesday 60 per cent are aged under 45. There were 74 in Dublin, 22 in Donegal, 15 in Kilkenny, 14 in Louth, 11 in Limerick and the remaining 79 cases are spread across 18 other counties. .

Earlier on Tuesday the first person in the world to get the new Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is a 90-year-old native of Enniskillen, while the first person in Northern Ireland to get the jab is a 28-year-old nurse.

As the rollout of the vaccine began across Northern Ireland and Britain on Tuesday morning the first administration of the vaccine happened in England where Margaret Keenan, who turns 91 next week, was immunised.

Ms Keenan, a native of Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, said it was the “best early present” she could have received.

Not long after that first vaccination, at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, Joanna Sloan, a nurse who will be in charge of the vaccination programme in Belfast, received the vaccine just after 8am.

Ms Sloan, a mother of a five-year-old daughter, said she felt emotional and proud to be part of history.