Coronavirus: 18 more people with Covid-19 die in the State

The deaths of another 18 patients with Covid-19 have been announced by health authorities. There have now been 1,446 Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic.

Some 219 new cases of the disease were reported bringing the total number to 22,760.

Another four Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland, its Department of Health has said. The latest figure brings total fatalities from the coronavirus outbreak there to 430.

A further 56 positive cases of the virus have also been diagnosed in the North, bringing its total number of confirmed cases to 4,078.

Minister for Health Simon Harris said on Saturday that the number of Covid-19 patients being treated in the State’s ICUs has fallen further.

In a tweet, Mr Harris confirmed that the number of patients infected with the novel coronavirus being treated in intensive care has fallen to 72, down from 76 on Friday and 99 last Saturday.

He said this constituted “good progress”, while also urging people to “stay the course”.

A total of 378 people with Covid-19 have been admitted to intensive care during the pandemic.

On Friday the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) announced that 10 outbreaks of Covid-19 have occurred in meat processing plants in the State and 566 staff have been infected.

HSE outbreak control teams have been sent into each plant to try to control the outbreaks, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said at the briefing.

Compliance with restrictions introduced to curb the spread of the virus remains very high, according to Dr Holohan, who presented a variety of data on car traffic, heavy goods vehicle movements, public transport numbers, ATM usage and personal activity as measured by Google.

“All together, this data says the population is complying very well and that this compliance is being maintained,” he said.

Direct provision

Consideration is being given to testing all residents of direct provision centres, where 149 cases in 12 clusters have been reported, Dr Holohan said.

Any asylum seeker in direct provision who has Covid-19 and is unable to self-isolate is entitled to use the isolation facility at Citywest, officials clarified.

Dr Holohan also said he hoped to see schools resuming activity in the autumn “if things go well for us”, but “it is impossible to make certain predictions about where we will be at the beginning of September”.

NPHET was still considering whether a reopening of schools would be full or partial at first, he said.

A breakdown of the instance of the virus among older age groups provided for the first time shows that over-85s account for 10.2 per cent of all coronavirus cases, and 45.6 per cent of deaths.