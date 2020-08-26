Coronavirus: 164 more cases confirmed in the Republic

A further 164 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic. No additonal deaths were reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) on Wednesday.

Earlier, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said the local lockdown in Kildare, Laois and Offaly had “without a doubt” saved lives and signalled that further localised measures will be used to fight Covid-19 in Ireland.

“Thanks to the amazing efforts of the people of Kildare, Laois and Offaly [KLO], we know that localised measures can work, and it is without a doubt that the people of KLO have saved a lot of lives,” he told the Oireachtas Covid-19 committee.

“They’ve saved lives in their own community and by helping suppress the spread of the virus around the country, they’ve saved lives all over the country.”

He said that measures which avoid lockdown by “seeking out and minimising” situations where the virus spreads “are what we want to use”.

“That’s the approach we’re using across Ireland – targeted measures to suppress the virus while keeping as much of our society and our economy open as possible,” he said.

Testing at airports

Mr Donnelly defended plans to introduce randomised testing at airports, saying it is “to provide an extra security measure in terms of testing and tracing,” after the scheme was criticised by Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall.

He said he would not yet commit to a public inquiry into deaths in nursing homes, and that consideration is needed as to the best approach for the families of people who have died.

He faced criticism of a lack of detail on the Health service’s winter plan and the switch from a phased approach to easing lockdown to an ongoing colour coded approach. Labour TD for Fingal Duncan Smith said there was “nothing that gives people clarity or guidance on what they have to do . . . [this is] deeply, deeply concerning”.

He said the winter plan will be launched several months early, and “it is not going to be cheap”.