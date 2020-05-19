Coronavirus: 16 more fatalities brings death toll to 1,561

Another 16 patients have died from Covid-19, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has reported. There have now been a total of 1,561 Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic.

The number of confirmed cases in the Republic has risen by 51 to 24,251.

In Northern Ireland, the deaths of seven more people from Covid-19 were announced on Tuesday, taking the total death toll in the North to 489.

The North’s Department of Health reported that 20 more people tested positive for coronavirus bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Northern Ireland to 4,441.

The latest figures come as the Oireachtas committee on Covid-19 heard from its first witnesses on Tuesday.

Among those giving evidence were construction industry representatives who said that new measures to tackle the spread of Covid -19 on building sites would add up to €15,000 to the cost of a house.

The director general of the Construction Industry Federation Tom Parlon told the Oireachtas committee on Covid-19 on Tuesday that across Europe it was estimated that safety measures could add 10-15 per cent to building costs.

He said one substantial builder had told him that the new measures could add €10,000- €15,000 to the cost of a house.

Mr Parlon suggested that in the case of apartments , where achieving physical distancing was more difficult, the additional cost could be up to €20,000.

He said where the timescale for building a house had traditionally been 15 weeks, with the new safety measures this could increase to 25 weeks.

Malaria drug advice

The committee heard on Tuesday from a range of health officials, as well as representatives of trade unions and employers.

The HSE told members of the committee it was not recommending the use of hydroxychloroquine to protect against Covid-19 because of the cardiac side effects in particular.

This follows US president Donald Trump’s disclosure that he was taking the anti-malarial medication in the belief that it would protect him against transmission of coronavirus.

Earlier, the State’s chief medical officer said that the HSE should not be giving Covid-19 test results of employees to employers, calling it “a breach of confidentiality, full stop”.

His criticism of the practice came after Minister for Health Simon Harris admitted that in some cases it had been “necessary in the interests of public health” to convey test results directly to managers of meat plants with outbreaks before workers were told to send them home quickly.

Return to work

On the economic impact of the lockdown, Mr Parlon said there was “no big bang” return to work by construction firms who were being sensible and practical, and it would take months for the sector to reach previous output levels in the construction sector.

He noted larger contractors had allowed a reduced workforce on site on Monday to assess sites, test new measures and embed new protocols in safety culture.

The CIF said any companies that had been able to operate over the past month working on essential services had operated new safety measures.

“Reports are positive,” it said, but implementation of procedures “is challenging and companies are reporting a significant drop in productivity”.

The general secretary of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions Patricia King said the Government must ensure that the monitoring of workplaces by the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) was fully resourced in order to protect workers and prevent a further spread of the virus.

She said HSE inspectors had extensive powers of enforcement, including the power to serve a “prohibition notice” on any workplace, in which activity was occurring which posed a serious risk to the health and safety of any person.

“In our view this power should be exercised vigorously in respect to any workplace in which the terms of this protocol are not being observed.

“Given the very serious nature of this virus and the possible severe consequences for those who contract it, it is crucial that the implementation and enforcement powers are actively utilised.”

HSA chief executive Sharon McGuinness told the committee that it had 67 inspectors assigned to monitor the operation of the back-to-work national safety protocol.

She indicated that the HSA may not be able to carry out surprise inspections due to restrictions to protect against Covid-19.

Ms King said she did not believe that 67 HSA inspectors was an adequate number and the Government needed to increase the resources available to the authority.

Ms McGuinness said she was confident that additional resources that were needed would be made available.