Coronavirus: 15 new deaths in Republic, new cases below 100 for first time since March

A further 15 people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in the Republic, the National Public Health Emergency Team confirmed on Saturday.

There have now been a total of 1,533 deaths associated with the virus in the State.

As of 11am on Saturday, another 92 new confirmed cases had been reported. This brings the total number of confirmed cases here to 24,048.

Commenting on the figures, Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, said: “Today is the first time we have seen the number of [new] confirmed cases fall below 100 since mid-March.

“While the past nine weeks have been particularly difficult for those cocooning, and for parents with young children, today’s numbers give reassurance that we have all learned and adopted new behaviours of handwashing, respiratory etiquette and social distance that will serve us well as we work together to reopen retail, business and society.”

Meanwhile, the North’s Department of Health has reported that the number of people who have died after testing positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland has risen to 473 after a further four deaths.

Another 40 positive cases of Covid-19 were also confirmed in the region, taking the total number of confirmed cases there since the Covid-19 outbreak began to 4,357.

Figures published on Friday by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) showed that a total of 599 deaths involving Covid-19 had occurred in Northern Ireland up to May 8th (and had been registered up to May 13th).

The number of Covid-19-related care home deaths halved during the week ending May 8th compared with the week previously, the Nisra statistics showed.

A total of 36 residents died that week, down from 72 the week ending May 1st.

Almost half the 599 total have succumbed in care homes. The 274 deaths in care homes and hospices involved 71 separate establishments. Extra measures and funding have been put in place to bolster services in such homes, health minister Robin Swann has said.

A total of 34,466 people who tested positive for the new coronavirus have now died in the UK, a rise of 468 in a 24-hour period, the UK health ministry said on Saturday. The figures are as of 5pm on May 15th. Including deaths due to suspected cases, the UK’s death toll from the virus is more than 40,000. Additional reporting: – PA/Reuters