Coronavirus: 14 more deaths recorded in Northern Ireland

The Department of Health in Northern Ireland has reported that 14 more people have died from coronavirus there, bringing the total number of mainly hospital fatalities in the North to 418.

It also reported 53 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, leaving the total number of cases in the North now at 3,934.

Meanwhile, crime in Northern Ireland has dropped by almost one-third amid coronavirus restrictions, according to the latest statistics from the PSNI.

In what police in the North described as an “exceptional” release of figures, they compared the statistics for the five-week period from March 23rd to April 26th with the same period last year.

They reported that the level of crime fell in the period this year in each of the main crime areas, although the number of murders is up, with six homicides recorded for 2020 compared with two last year.

These figures don’t specify cases of domestic abuse. The PSNI, however, recently said that during the coronavirus crisis the incidence of such abuse was up by more than 10 per cent.

More generally, police found that violence against the person has fallen by more than one-fifth and violence with and without injury have both fallen by about one-third.

Sexual offences fell by a half and robberies by more than two-fifths. For instance, there were 106 cases of rape in the period last year compared with 54 in this period.

Robbery of business properties dropped slightly from 14 to 12 cases, while theft offences fell by nearly 50 per cent. Burglaries are nearly two-fifths lower and shoplifting is three-fifths lower. Criminal damage is down by more than one-third.

Vehicle offences have fallen by more than two-fifths. In one breakdown of the figures, the PSNI reported that there were 17 instances of death or serious injury caused by unlawful driving in the five-week period last year, compared with three in this latest period.

Drug offences

Drug offences fell by nearly a half and public order offences by more than one-third.

And while politicians in Northern Ireland discuss whether, how and when to ease the lockdown rules, the PSNI in the meantime has urged people in the North to “stay at home and only leave home when it is absolutely essential”.

Assistant chief constable Alan Todd reported that up to last Sunday 374 fines were issued for breach of the Covid-19 regulations, while 615 community resolution or warning notices were issued.

Mr Todd said: “We will continue to conduct patrols and vehicle checkpoints and you will continue to see police patrols and checkpoints across Northern Ireland, for example at beauty spots, on roads going to key resorts and in Border areas, to engage with the public to ensure that everyone understands and is adhering to the direction from our government.”