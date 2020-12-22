Coronavirus: 13 deaths and 970 cases reported in Republic

A further 13 deaths and 970 Covid-19 cases were reported in the State on Tuesday as the Government moved to deal with the worsening situation by announcing plans to impose Level 5 restrictions later this week.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) recorded 970 cases bringing the total number since the pandemic began to 81,228.

Of the cases reported on Tuesday, 348 were in Dublin, 60 in Limerick, 59 in Cork, 59 in Wexford, 55 in Louth and the remaining 389 cases were spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm, 238 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 28 were in ICU.

On Tuesday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin warned the number of infections was growing at 10 per cent a day, which if it continued unchecked would threaten to overwhelm the health service within a few weeks.

Under the new restrictions, restaurants and pubs serving food will close at 3pm on Christmas Eve. Hairdressers and personal services will close from Christmas Eve.

Hotels will be permitted to open for Christmas, after which they will be permitted to provide services to guests only.

Mr Martin said schools would also stay open.

Non-essential retail will be permitted to stay open, but shops will be asked not to hold sales. Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools will remain open, but only for individual exercise. People will be allowed train outdoors, but only in pods of 15 or fewer. No sports matches can take place apart from those at elite level.

Visits from two households will be allowed until St Stephen’s Day, but that will then be reduced to one household until December 31st, and home visits will be banned completely in the new year.

The restrictions will be reviewed on January 12th but Tánaiste Leo Varadkar warned they could be needed for more than two months.

The first vaccinations in the Republic will take place on December 30th, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said. About 10,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine are due to be available after Christmas.