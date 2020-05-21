Coronavirus: 12 people have died from the illness, health officials have said

A further 12 people have died from coronavirus, health officals have said.

At a briefing of the National Public Health Emergency Team, officials said a further 76 cases had been detected in Ireland.

Professor Philip Nolan said the number of new cases is “declining steadily” per day.

He said the average number of new cases per day had fallen from 559 on April 16th to 72 on Thursday, while the numbers in hospital, averaged over the previous five days, had fallen from 865 to 380. Admissions to hospital followed a similar pattern, falling from 54 to 18 on average over the same period.

The reproduction number, an estimate of how many people are infected by each person ill with the disease, and therefore how quickly it is spreading, continues to fall, and is now estimated to be between 0.45 and 0.63. This reflects the behaviour of the virus around a week ago, and Prof Nolan emphasised that the impact of changes in restrictions introduced earlier this week would take at least a week to be reflected in the R number.

For deaths, the average on April 16th over the previous five days was 33, which has now fallen to nine.

Dr Ronan Glynn, the deputy chief medical officer, said there were no additional clusters in nursing homes to report, and only five new cases in nursing homes across the country.

The last 24 hours has seen 15 new admissions to hospital and two new admissions to ICU, Dr Glynn said. He said 862 deaths are associated with residents of nursing homes. Some 7,660 cases have been diagnosed in healthcare workers, and seven people working in healthcare have died.

Nurses accounted for 31.7 per cent of cases, and doctors accounted for 5.9 per cent, with other healthcare workers and porters and other professionals making up the remainder.

Earlier, it was announced that Ireland will follow the lead of other European countries that have passed the peak of the coronavirus outbreak by beginning antibody testing early next month to determine the prevalence of Covid-19 in the population.

Unlike the test to determine if somebody is currently carrying the virus, serological (or antibody) testing can detect if a person has had the infection in the past.

It is envisaged that around 5,000 people will be asked to volunteer for repeat blood tests in two geographic regions over the coming year.

The Health Service Executive (HSE), Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the National Virus Reference Laboratory (NVRL) in UCD, are in advanced stages of preparing the sero-prevalence study to be conducted in the State from early June.

An application is understood to have been made to the National Covid-19 Research Ethics Committee, which will approve the initiative. Department of Health sources say the aim, once approval is obtained, is to start the “seroprevalence” study in the next four weeks to investigate the proportion of the population that may have been infected with the virus.

So far, the only testing that has been done in Ireland has been to determine if a person is currently infected with the virus.