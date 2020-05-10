Coronavirus: 12 more people die of Covid-19 in the State
Number of confirmed cases increased by 236, according to latest figures
Twelve more people have died of coronavirus in the State, as the number of confirmed cases increased by 236, according to figures published on Sunday.
This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 1,458, according to the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).
There have been 22,996 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic.
