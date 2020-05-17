Coronavirus: 10 more deaths reported in the Republic

A further 10 deaths from Covid-19 have been reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, bringing the total number of Covid-19 deaths in the Republic to 1,543.

The latest deaths were confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team in a statement on Sunday.

The statement said that as of 11am on Sunday, a total of 64 new coronavirus cases had also been confirmed. There is now a total of 24,112 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the State.

Newly confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Republic had dropped below 100 for the first time in almost two months on Saturday, when a total of 92 new cases were reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Northern Ireland

Meanwhile, the number of people who have died after testing positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland has risen to 476 after three more deaths were reported by the North’s Department of Health on Sunday.

This marks a slight decrease on Saturday, when four new deaths were reported.

The true total death toll in the region will be larger, once fatalities registered in the community are factored in. A technical issue with the department’s reporting system meant the latest numbers of confirmed Covid-19 cases were not announced on Sunday along with the fatalities. On Saturday, the total number of confirmed positive results in the region stood at 4,357. Additional reporting: PA