Coronavirus: 1,062 new cases and 10 further deaths reported in the State

A further 10 deaths of Covid-19 patients have been reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet). Nphet also reported 1,062 confirmed cases of the disease.

This brings to 3,317 the total number of deaths in the pandemic and 197,553 the total number of cases in the Republic. The median age of those who died was 79 and the age range was 44 to 101 years.

The 14-day incidence of the disease now stands at 479 cases per 100,000 people nationally. Monaghan has the highest county incidence, followed by Carlow.

Nphet officials expressed concern about a slowdown in the decline of daily case numbers. “While we have experienced very significant improvement in incidence over recent weeks, I am concerned that it appears to be slowing down at much too high a level of infection,” Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said. “People need to take real care in any setting in which they come into contact with others.”

“In particular, workplaces and retail settings need to review their existing protocols and ensure that their staff and customers are protected as much as possible.

“Given the prevalence of the B117 variant and how infectious it is, it is extremely important that people take all preventative measures possible, including staying home,” he said, referring to the UK variant.

Of the new cases, 335 were in Dublin, 137 in Cork, 73 in Wexford, 58 in Galway and 54 in Kildare, with the remaining 405 cases spread across all other counties. The median age of cases was 41 years and 57 per cent were under 45.

On Monday afternoon, 1,436 COVID-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 207 were in ICU. There were 38 additional hospitalisations in the previous 24 hours.

Latest HSE figures show that almost 200,000 Covid-19 vaccination doses have been given. On Monday it said 199,800 doses have been administered - 150,800 first doses and 49,300 second doses.

Meanwhile special education is set to partially reopen from February 11th following agreement with school staff unions. Schools had not reopened after Christmas due to Covid-19 numbers.

The revised plan will see special schools opening from 11th February with 50 per cent student attendance.

Special classes in mainstream chools will reopen from 22nd February, in a similar approach.

The move paves the way for the wider reopening of schools over the coming weeks.

The Irish National Teachers’ Association (INTO) and Forsa, which represents special needs assistants, met this afternoon following talks with the Department of Education over safety concerns.

