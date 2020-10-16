Coronavirus: 1,000 more cases and three further deaths reported in State

A further 1,000 new cases of Covid-19 and three more deaths have been reported in the State.

There has now been a total of 1,841 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and a total of 47,427 confirmed cases.

Dublin has 254 cases, 102 in Meath, 88 in Cork, 81 in Cavan, 75 in Galway with the remaining 400 cases across 20 counties.

As of 2pm on Friday, 246 people are in hospital due to Covid-19, with 30 of them in intensive care units (ICU). Thirteen people have been hospitalised in the last 24 hours.

Of Friday’s cases, 71 per cent are under the age of 45, with 478 in men and 520 in women.

Earlier on Friday, Northern Ireland recorded its highest daily total of new Covid-19 cases on Friday ahead of the introduction of new restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of the virus. According to the North’s Department of Health 1,299 people tested positive for the virus in the 24 hours to Friday. These included 315 new cases in Belfast, and 258 in Derry and Strabane. Two more coronavirus-related deaths were reported, bringing the number of fatalities recorded by the department to 608.

Ministers in the North announced on Wednesday that the hospitality sector is to close – with the exception of food deliveries and takeaways – in an attempt to halt the spiralling number of coronavirus cases.

It is among a range of new restrictions to come into effect from 6pm on Friday, and which will last for an initial period of four weeks, though this could be extended. Schools are closing for two weeks from Monday.

On Thursday, Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster said that those who broke the new intensive period of coronavirus restrictions “can expect to feel the full consequences”.

“These are tough times as our enforcement approach is getting tougher too,” she said.

At a Stormont press conference after a meeting of the Northern Executive, Ms Foster said she was not surprised that the Government in the Republic also had ramped up restrictions in the Border counties of Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan.

Asked was there liaison between the Garda and PSNI in ensuring there was no unnecessary cross-Border travel, Ms Foster said there was “ongoing” contact between the two forces.

“At an operational level I do understand the Police Service and the gardaí are working very closely together, particularly of course along the Border,” she said.

The North’s Minister for Finance, Conor Murphy, at the same press conference, said the virus didn’t “respect any political borders or constitutional borders and so the idea of close co-operation right across the island is essential”.

“That’s something that is understood by all of us who are attempting to assist in fighting the pandemic,” he said.

Mr Murphy also announced some supports for businesses which will be closed due to the new regulations. Small businesses would receive £1,600 (€1,765) per fortnight over the period of the new restrictions while large businesses would receive £3,200 (€3,530), he said.

Ms Foster at the press conference recounted the “lovely story” of how the Bull and Claw restaurant in Newtownards, Co Down, halved the price of its menu on Wednesday to try to deal with its stock before being closed.

“But the customers all paid the full price. And I think that speaks very much to the strength of our people, our goodness, our giant spirit. And I want to see more of that giant spirit moving forward over the next couple of weeks.”