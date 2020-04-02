Cork secondary students make face shields for medics

Two students at Kinsale Community School (KCS) in west Cork have started making 3D printed face shields in order to help protect frontline staff as they go about their duties.

Fifth-year student Oisín Coyle and transition year pupil Shane Collins contacted their principal about the possibility of making personal protective equipment (PPE) for medics.

Principal Fergal McCarthy said he was “blown away” by the quality of the shields produced by just two pupils at their makeshift assembly line in the school. The shields will be distributed to doctors, nurses, pharmacists and healthcare workers in the coming days.

“What happened, as you know, is that we have a shortage of PPE in the country. Two of our students stepped up to the plate with a design they obtained online. It is approved from the medical perspective. We had had doctors locally examine it here and they feel it is absolutely perfect. It is to be used in conjunction with a face mask at frontline level. But at administrative level or at pharmacist level, it can be used independently. We have about 63 or 64 produced. We are hoping to have 100 by Thursday. We want to distribute them as needed within the medical community,” he said.

Mr McCarthy paid tribute to the two pupils involved for their initiative, and emphasised that social distancing was adhered to during the production of the shields.