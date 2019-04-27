Consultants threaten industrial action over two-tier pay

Doctors will ballot for industrial action in hospitals if the Government does not move to end the two-tier pay system for consultants, the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) has said.

The chairman of the IMO consultants’ committee Dr Clive Kilgallen said the doctors’ trade union was determined to end the lower-pay arrangements in place for medical specialists appointed since October 2012.

The pay gap in some cases can reach up to €50,000 a year.

Dr Kilgallen said the IMO was prepared to take all necessary steps to end the two-tier system and, if Minister for Health Simon Harris did not bring forward proposals to deal with it, the organisation would have no option but to ballot doctors for industrial action in hospitals.

Such action would involve both consultants and non-consultant hospital doctors, the IMO said.

Dr Kilgallen said the pay cut for recent-entrant consultants had led directly to the inability of public hospitals to fill consultant positions. He said there were 500 vacant consultant posts which was completely without precedent, adding one in ten consultant positions did not attract any applicants at all.

Consultant psychiatrist Dr Matt Sadlier said industrial action was the only way forward.

Mr Harris is due to address the conference on Saturday afternoon.

He is expected to propose a new process to deal with the two-tier pay issue. However, he is likely to say that there will also have to be new efforts made on “significant structural and organisational reforms”.